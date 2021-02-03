At the outset of the pandemic, it seemed like a great thing. “I can work at home and enjoy the comfort of sweatpants while being remunerated!”, some thought. Or, “I can reduce my exposure to pathogens while avoiding a painful commute in traffic!” Has the work at home option been worth it? What could it avail in the future?
Prior to the pandemic, less than ten present of employees had the option of spending part of their working week from home. After lockdown measures were put in place in the spring, this number swelled to 40 percent. A Statistics Canada survey released in July found that one quarter of all businesses were “likely” or “very likely” to offer employees the choice to work remotely post-pandemic.
These intentions were greatest in the information and cultural fields and in the professional, scientific and technical services sectors. Fourteen percent of businesses indicated they would make working at home mandatory. According to a Covid-19 Pulse survey, 49 percent of US chief financial officers declared that they were planning to make remote work permanent for all positions where it would be feasible.
During the initial stage of the lockdown, several advantages of working at home came to the fore. Workers were delighted to not have a stressful commute to and from the workplace. Some suggested that it enhanced productivity. On a very pragmatic level, expenses for lunch, fuel and vehicle wear-and-tear were reduced dramatically. For many, it was a relief working in a more casual atmosphere while not having to attire formally. Eileen Chadnick, of Big Cheese Coaching, affirms that the biggest advantage is the ability to strike a better work-life balance. The worker is able to attend to commitments requiring moments of attention that they couldn’t in the social restrictions of the workplace. This is particularly appealing to those with family commitments.
For employers there are also advantages. If working from home becomes a long term reality, some businesses are considering the savings in facilities rental and utility costs. It also affords employers to hire workers who might otherwise be preoccupied with other obligations.
But there are downsides to working from home. These fall mostly on the employee. If working from home becomes a “new normal”, workers will have to grow accustomed to little or no human interaction. Problem-solving requiring immediate and direct human contact is curtailed. Yes, there’s Zoom and email, but these communication modes are affected by time-lags and lack the spontaneity. Those with children also assume the stressful challenge of work and childcare simultaneously.
Working conditions that are standard in the workplace may no longer be so at home. The workday is no longer clearly defined. There may be countless email checks. Separation between personal and work time can become blurred. Could employers demand additional tasks in lieu of having to be present in the workplace? Could the employee be compelled to sacrifice sick leave or other acquired rights for the same reason? Occupational health and safety can be an issue. If a work-at-home employee is injured while lifting a box of files, are they covered by health and safety provisions in Quebec law? Quebec case law is not yet well-developed in this regard.
Job performance appraisal can be a complicated matter. Depending on the type of work, the employer may feel compelled to visit the home. This might relate to various types of compliance vis-à-vis government or corporate standards. It could even be with the intent of mitigating the business’s liability for health and safety obligations. Access to the domicile is interwoven in the Québec Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Again, case law on this issue is minimal.
To minimize difficulties that may stem from this change in work, a few measures are worth considering. If the employee works in a unionized workplace, the union in concert with the employer should clarify and post expectations pertaining to the new work milieu. The union should be certain to include a proviso in a letter of intent that changes emanating from working at home do not invalidate provisions within the existing collective agreement. Non-unionized workers should request a letter clarifying changes to their job description within an existing contract of employment.
Whether working at home will be part of our long term reality or not, an honest accounting of its pros and cons is necessary. This can form the basis of a fruitful working relationship between employee and employer.
Jeff Itcush is a high school teacher and former President and Chief Negotiator of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools.
