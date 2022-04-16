I believe that governments have the right to implement policies and spending that reflects their values. No one should be surprised that the budget tabled on April 7th continues the expansion of the interventionist, statist approach favoured by the Liberals and their recently-solidified partners, the NDP. What was new, however, was the use of words like “fiscal responsibility” from Finance Minister Freeland, words we have not heard since the end of the Harper era in 2015. Harper left the Liberals with a balanced budget, while today no one is upset over the Liberal’s projection of a $50 billion (more or less, projections being what they are) deficit for fiscal 2022-23. What is more interesting is the series of economic projections and international scenarios that are used to estimate future government revenues and expenditures into the future, because those estimates really determine if Canada can get to a small, $8 billion dollar deficit five years out, which with rounding errors is essentially zero.
I invite all interested readers to download the budget document from the finance department site and go right to the annexes at the back that hold the key to future budget performance. These estimates consolidate projections from banks, think tanks and other para-governmental organizations. Let me summarize the key figures for you – economic growth rates are disappointing after this year, running at about two percent; the inflation numbers are seriously underestimated, with projections of 2-3 percent going forward, and, surprisingly, unemployment figures are over-estimated compared to the record low 5.5% in March. I must also mention that the projected interest rates on government debt hover below the 2% level, which is unrealistic at the hot current inflation rate and the projected interest rate hikes coming from the Bank of Canada.
Why these numbers? Because they fit with the economic narrative that the Liberals want to project. Trudeau tells us consistently that the government “has our backs.” Given the labour shortage and record low unemployment, how much additional support via transfers to individuals does the populace really need? Inflation works in the government’s favour since it increases nominal GDP and helps lower the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is the new fiscal anchor being proposed by Freeland, rather than the level of the debt and deficits themselves. There is a whole annex section of the budget titled “Debt Management Strategy” that covers the new fiscal framework.
The deficit could rise or fall due to a variety of international events, notably the long-term effects of the war in Ukraine, its effect on oil prices and commodity prices in general, alongside consumer confidence and spending behaviour. For example, the deficit in 2026-27 could be as high as $21 billion or as low as $3 billion (rounded figures) depending on how the world economy and geopolitics play out. No matter what, the Liberals refuse to project a balanced budget. This reminds me of the Chretien era when government revenues were growing so rapidly that the Liberals were seeking all kinds of opportunities to spend more, especially during “March Madness,” the last month of the fiscal year when money must go out the door or gets lost forever.
One area with increased government spending is in defence, reflecting NATO’s wake-up call after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine coupled with previous commitments to increase Canada’s presence in the Arctic, our $60 billion shipbuilding program, and the replacement of our CF-18 fighters with the F-35. The challenge will be getting that money spent given our sclerotic procurement process that delays program implementation and increases the final cost. There are even a few lines about how the overall deficit in 2021-22 was lower that expected, in part because of the government’s inability to spend funds that had been allocated in the spending estimates.
Whatever you think of the Liberal-NDP spending priorities, the budget document annexes are very well done and are more useful for understanding the context used for determining revenues and expenditures than the fluff of the first 200 pages or so. What Canadians deserve is a look back at the spending undertaken by the federal government during the pandemic. By the time the final COVID-era programs are wound down, we will have spent about $500 billion on relief measures, including direct program spending, transfers to individuals, businesses and other levels of government. We need a wide-ranging analysis of whether that spending was efficient or wasteful, to understand by what metrics we should determine if it met its policy objectives or not, and if the same measures should be undertaken again if faced with another crisis. If we do not go through this exercise, then we will have squandered an opportunity to learn from the COVID crisis about what role governments should play in “having our backs” and if we cannot fine-tune our response to improve our performance for next time. There are budget lessons to be learned, let’s be brave enough to ask ourselves the tough questions required to make government effective and accountable in the future.
