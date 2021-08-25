“The United Nations is an association of authoritarian states.”
In 1945, amid the dust and ruins wrought by the Second World War, the United Nations came into being. The First World War had preceded it by only 27 years. The Holocaust, as well as the imperialistic aggression of Germany and Japan, brought the great and fallen powers to the sober reality that something must be done.
The desire was to create a forum where dialogue would take the place of war. To quote John Lennon, give peace a chance. And in this, our earth has been successful. 76 years have passed, and the Third World War has yet to break out. Perhaps it never will.
And yet, much remains to be done. The defense of human rights, the fight against poverty, the eradication of hunger, disease, crime and ignorance all call out for global initiatives. Climate change, and the devastating effects, even more so.
Unfortunately, few countries are truly committed to these causes. And because of this, we are not making enough progress. Most of the world’s global and regional powers are governed by self-interested elites with no accountability to their people.
The UN is an association of authoritarian states. Of the 193 member states of the United Nations, barely one-sixth are democracies. The majority of nations on earth have little or no commitment to redressing injustice, lifting up the masses of uneducated poor, or building a freer future for their children.
Few can be depended on to advance the cause of justice now, or in the future. They are too invested in preventing democracy from taking hold within their borders and in perpetuating the current regime in power. School books, medicine and food are simply not among their priorities.
Over 70 years ago, it was hoped the birth of the UN would mark the end of colonialism. All peoples had a right to their own nation. The Indian sub-continent and Africa saw more independence in the following decades than in previous centuries. Their nostalgia tempered with realism, the formerly great powers Britain and France let their empires go.
India, Pakistan and almost all African colonies became free nations. During the Cold War that ensued, one of the worst insults the Communist Bloc could hurl at the West was that it harboured “imperialist” intentions.
Sadly, imperialism is now back. Ironically, the same régimes (or their inheritors) who once accused the US of imperialism, are themselves rebuilding their empires. Some would say they never disappeared. Observe Russia and China.
Moscow is feeding a military conflict in Ukraine, which destabilizes Europe and threatens the security of all its nations, including Germany. Russia is also intervening in the Syrian civil war to support president Assad, because it wants a presence in the Middle East and also craves, for the Russian navy, access to the Mediterranean Sea. This, in turn, threatens to ignite further confrontation in a region which includes Israel and Lebanon, and has seen multiple wars in recent history.
China swallowed Tibet long ago. It is now in the process of doing the same in Hong Kong. Next on its list is Taiwan, an independent, democratic country. And then the waters of the South China Sea, which encompasses international sea lanes vital to world commerce. These actions destabilize the entire Pacific region, home to North Korea, South Korea and Japan.
How do these developments affect us? Directly threatening to Canada are Russia’s provocations on the very edges of our air space. Directly threatening to Canadians are the arbitrary arrests and convictions of our citizens in China, which have taken place in the absence of due process or consular support, and without any measure of transparency. We do not know when, or if, Michael Spavor or Michael Kovrig will see the light of day again.
Furthermore, from a military standpoint, we have to remember that Ukraine and Germany are Canadian allies. Just as Taiwan, South Korea and Japan are allies of our NATO partner, the United States.
Japan lives in an increasingly dangerous neighbourhood. China, North Korea and Russia are much closer than their American ally. Should they defy the terms of their WWII defeat and, finally, re-arm? Germany feels equally menaced, as it sees Russia’s shadow grow. It has already begun to expand its armed forces.
Should these two economic giants become, once again, military powers, what will that mean for the balance of power on their respective continents? Globally? And, ultimately, for world peace?
Noah Stevens is a Montreal poet, historian and educator. You can read his work at www.fromthepoetstable.com .
