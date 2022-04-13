Four weeks, 13 terror attacks, 14 people killed. That’s the current price that citizens of Israel are paying for maintaining the Middle East’s only democracy. The free world’s only reliable ally.
The latest attack struck at the heart of Tel Aviv. Young Torontonian Andrew Jacobson was there. He wrote this on his Facebook post. “At least one terrorist opened fire on one of Tel Aviv’s busiest streets. I was sitting outside there drinking a smoothie with a friend. Heard 3-4 gunshots very close and someone scream and sprinted for our lives. I ducked into a stairwell. Friend ran into another building. Thank G-d we are ok but others weren’t so lucky. At least 2 murdered. Praying for recovery of the victims. There is an active manhunt door to door and with helicopters. Police say keep doors locked and away from windows. This is terror. Evil. Unequivocal evil.”
Unequivocal evil indeed. Most of the terrorists this month have ties to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction. And live in the West Bank. But the credit for all the attacks is being taken by Gaza-based Hamas that is responsible for the thousands of rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and which killed over 1200 Fatah members in Gaza.
Hamas has stated that the terror through this Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan is a form of “celebration.” That about says it all. But it is important to remember, that in this same month of spilled Jewish blood,this latest round of terror is taking place against a background of events in Israeli-Arab reconciliation that can only be termed historic.
These events are driving those Arab forces that treasure their bloodlust against Jews absolutely crazy. Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the United Arab Emirates and not only were 50 Star of David Flags displayed, but Hatikvah — Israel’s national anthem — was played for the first time in an official ceremony in a Muslim country. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited Turkey on an official visit and Hatikvah was played again. The Sharm el-Skeih Summit was held in the Sinai with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayid Al Nahyan. Bennett slept there overnight. The first time in 25 years that an Israeli leader has slept on Egyptian soil. And finally Israeli hosted the Negev Summit where Foreign Minister Lapid hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Foreign Ministers of four Arab nations — Egypt, Morocco, the UAE and Bahrein. In a show of solidarity with Israel the six intertwined their arms in friendship.
As much as we rage and fight against the terrorists, none can deny that we are witnessing a transformational turning. And that is making the terrorists crazy. The terror will continue. And the free world will continue to fight it. Let us hope this round of peace soon overwhelms this round of terror.
