Beginning this August, Quebec’s Ethics, Religion and Culture (ERC) course will be phased out in elementary and high schools. It will be replaced by a course dubbed “Quebec Citizenship and Culture”. The switch will be piloted in some schools beginning the upcoming academic year and implemented in all primary and secondary institutions in 2023. Windows of pedagogic opportunity will be lost in this shift.
The ERC programme, which became mandatory in 2008, focused on the student’s awareness of Quebec’s religious heritage and other faiths present in their environment. In addition to this comparative religion bent, there were major thrusts in coexistence, tolerance, equality and the dignity of persons. The new course will be centred on critical thinking and issues which affect young people today. Sexual issues, including consent and exploitation and media literacy exemplify subject matter in the new curriculum. A substantial part of the course will address the evolution of Quebec society. In a statement made last October, the province declared that the course would examine Quebec’s “evolution, its ambassadors, as well as its key works."
Eliminating the former program undermines real opportunities for tolerance education in a Quebec that is becoming increasingly diverse. For example, in 1981, Muslims accounted for only 0.2 percent of the population. At present, the same group totals three percent. Jews and adherents of Asian religions represent 2.5 percent of society. The proportion of non-Christians will likely continue to increase. Given the tendency of diaspora groups to coalesce around their respective faith groups, religious diversity will increase in magnitude. First Nations people represent 2.3 percent of Quebec’ s population. More and more in these communities are trying to reclaim traditional indigenous faith in light of a history of forced Christian proselytising. Simply put, removing the ERC course will eliminate a resource through which we can begin to know each other.
Given the centrality of religion in Quebec’s history and contemporary society, for all peoples, the removal of dialogue on matters of faith removes a real opportunity for tolerance-building. The pervasiveness of religious material culture throughout the province provides a natural springboard for meaningful discussion in a course like ERC.
The change of program will undermine the student’s opportunity for philosophical and ethical reflection. In a world that is so technologically driven, although sexual and media issues provide platforms for ethical and philosophical inquiry, lines of the evolution of thought on these issues over time is less abundant than those surrounding religion. In addition, it could be argued that contemporary issues, all be they important, in the present context, afford less opportunity for the development of the individual’s “soul."
Analyses of comparative religious beliefs provide the student with dispassionate opportunities to distinguish logic from irrational, universal responses to suffering, the role of the individual in society and various responses to understanding the good life. In this process, outlooks of the “particular versus universal” over time can be pondered. The new “Citizenship and Culture” program with its postmodern focus can’t do much of this.
Many of the themes and skills to be included in the new course will replicate that which is already being studied in other subject areas. The focus on understanding the “evolution of Quebec society” is addressed extensively in the two-year “History of Quebec and Canada” course that all students follow in grades 9 and 10. Topics such as “Sexual and Reproductive Rights, “Dissemination of Culture”, and “Internet Use” are explicitly mandated. The senior secondary English Language Arts curriculum mandates addressing “The Development of Critical Literacy”. This broad field is broken into interpreting the cultural and social underpinnings of messages in various media. In addition, attention is given to “representations of people, gender, race, events, attitudes… [and] beliefs."
The banishment of a tolerance–based and reflection- focused program in Ethics, Religion and Culture will diminish more from the learning experience than it will offer. Learners and Quebec citizens, collectively, will lose opportunities to build bridges between each other and reflect dispassionately on weightier matters affecting us all. Maybe this is congruent with the spirit of Bills 21 and 96.
Jeff Itcush (Mile End - Montreal)
Retired High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
