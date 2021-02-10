February is Black History Month and it seems an appropriate time to look at the civil rights struggles and Montreal particularly after a year when Black Lives Matter came to the fore and a greater focus on inequities relating to black, indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) have come into more acute focus. In the tangled urgency of the moment, the American civil rights movement is being harkened back to. Only a few are aware of Montreal’s major links with the civil rights movement.
There were occasions when Montreal played host to major figures in the American civil rights movement. By invitation of Rabbi Harry Joshua Stern, the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Temple Emanu-El (renamed Temple Emanu-El – Beth Sholom) in March 1962. More than a thousand people attended the Temple’s sanctuary to hear King speak about a “democracy devoid of segregation”. Eulogizing Reverend King, six years later, Rabbi Stern at a Temple Sabbath service, Rabbi Stern said,
“By his life and martyrdom, Dr. King, in the tradition of Moses, has advanced the cause of human freedom and human brotherhood. He stood on the mountain as did Moses on Mount Neboh, but was not privileged to enter into it.”
Martin Luther King,Jr.’s disciple and American presidential hopeful, the Reverend Jesse Jackson also spoke in Montreal in September 1984. Besides appearing at the Expo Theatre, he also spoke at Union United Church. He spoke about the 150th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Canada and how his Rainbow Coalition platform compared with multiculturalism in Canada. His visit coincided with tensions surrounding discrimination against Haitian drivers in Montreal’s taxi industry.
In November 1997, Martin Luther King III visited Montreal. In the gym of Bialik High School, hundreds of young people, colleagues and myself sat entranced as MLKIII spoke of the influence Mahatma Gandhi’s call for non-violent civil disobedience had on his father in leading the Montgomery bus boycott. He also spoke of the importance of rebuilding the historic Black-Jewish civil rights alliance. The next day, he spoke at the Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue. The Montreal visit was sponsored by the Black Coalition of Quebec and the Canadian Jewish Congress. Martin Luther King III returned to Montreal in September 2015 to receive the 2015 Humanitarian Award at the Montreal International Black Film Festival. The event took place at the festival’s opening night at the Imperial Theatre.
No discussion of civil rights in Montreal would be complete without substantial attention to Reverend Darryl Gray. The former pastor of Montreal’s Union United and Imani Full Gospel and Family churches, had in his youth marched with civil rights giants like Ralph Abernathy in the US. Gray donned the activist ethos of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He was an aide to former SCLC President Rev. Joseph C. Lowery. During his ecclesiastical tenure in Montreal, his name became synonymous with civil rights in striving to uplift the vulnerable. I’ve had the honor of visiting his church numerous times and being present there the night Barack Obama was elected.
Reverend Gray is now in St. Louis, Missouri and when asked, as a pastor and moral figure, how he prays, he responded: “I’m praying with my feet. You know why? Biblical scripture. Because faith without works is dead.... If I’m only going to be concerned with those in the sanctuary and not concerned about those who stand or lie quiet in the shadows of the steeple, then I may as well do something else”
Montreal’s ties to the civil rights movement continue to be woven and solidified. People like Dan Philip, Marvin Rotrand, Michael Farkas and indeed the editor of this newspaper Beryl Wajsman who worked closely with Rev. Gray and received a Martin Luther King,Jr. Legacy Award from Rev. Gray for his work against police racism still continue to weave. They are in need of all our support.
Jeff Itcush is a High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
