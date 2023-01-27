It’s understandable that the preservation of Quebec language and culture has long been a preoccupation for the province’s policymakers and leaders, attuned to the needs of the populations they serve.
Yet too often than not, the topic of inclusion is missing from the conversation.
Minority communities are too seldom incorporated into a vision of a vibrant, thriving province where French is spoken by new arrivals and immigrant communities, and where Quebec traditions can be passed on to new generations of Quebecers - of all ethnic, religious, and racial backgrounds.
There is a basis for encouraging people with diverse cultures to integrate in the province, through the concept of interculturalism, a distinctly Quebec view on how to ensure immigrants can succeed.
Adapting to Quebec’s culture is something that immigrants are all too often eager to do, yet the reception is not always as warm as is hoped or expected. Stereotypes, myths, and fear of the ‘other’ can get in the way of building communities based on mutual respect and support, where everyone is fully encouraged to reach their potential.
“In Quebec, pundits push the idea of immigrants ‘diluting’ our values, and some columnists have referred to immigration as the ‘demographic drowning of Quebec’s francophone population’,” notes journalist and author Toula Drimonis in her recent book, “We, the Others”.
Various observers have lamented such clichés, urging fellow non-racialized Quebecers to shake off the distrust that some in the media and political arena promote, and get to know the people being ‘othered’. Immigrants and refugees have much to contribute, and have done so over generations of settling in the province. Yet, efforts to alienate these communities emerge regularly, in particular, regarding Muslim minorities.
“It’s one kind of ignorance to pretend Muslims don’t want to be part of society because their beliefs are incompatible; it’s a more odious kindto undermine those who are most visibly succeeding and meaningfully contributing to civic life despite such prejudice and obstacles,” opined Montreal Gazette columnist Allison Hanes in a 2021 article, writing about efforts to malign prominent Muslim figures.
It doesn’t have to be this way.
Quebecers of all walks of life just had an opportunity to exchange and learn about diverse Muslim communities living amongst them. The annual Muslim Awareness Week took place in the lead up to the sixth annual commemoration of the attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique du Québec to promote greater understanding and solidarity. The attack represented the very worst of what ignorance and hatred can breed within our communities - the violent desire to rid society of a particular group based on irrational fears stoked by dangerous narratives rooted in division.
The annual series was launched a year after the attack as a way to offer Quebecers the chance to move beyond the horrific massacre and find ways to build a future where such incidents never happen again.
After all, six years on, most Quebecers still only hear about Muslims in the context of a problem; typical headlines and stories often center about debates on accommodation, hate and discrimination.
The constant obsession on the religious attire of minority communities, and in particular, the headscarves of Muslim women, have even led to the passage of Bill 21. Human rights experts are unanimous that such a law infringes on the rights of religious minorities.
While human rights violations will certainly be a critical topic of examination, Muslim Awareness Week attempts to create a space where Muslims are seen and understood as more than the objects of conflict, artificially created by the state.
Instead, the rich cultures of our communities are shared in a clear effort to promote a vision for a province where harmony and diversity is an asset, bringing joy to those with open hearts.
Only those willing to embrace the unknown will truly begin to see that a different kind of province is possible; one where the best of all worlds is celebrated and cherished.
Samira Laouni and Salam El-Mousawi are part of Muslim Awareness Week’s leadership team.
