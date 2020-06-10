Never one to believe that I am alone (pun intended) in thinking or experiencing anything uniquely, while I read all the articles, and listen to all the news, about how most people are trying to cope with the self-isolation policies, and how influencers are coming up with ideas and activities to help us through these times, I feel strangely unaffected.
For the first time in over thirty-eight (38) years I feel stress free and oddly empowered. I am not being bombarded by calls and emails, I don’t have to be anywhere at any given time, I have no actual deadlines to meet save any I impose on myself, and the list goes on...
I do what I want, when I want, how I want, and I’m loving it. I don’t feel the need to do group viral activities, be it yoga, cocktail hour or viral chats.
Of course, full disclosure, I am an only child of only children parents who are deceased. I have always had to amuse myself from an early age, finding things to do to entertain myself, not requiring anyone, aside from T.V., to fill my time. Of course I had playmates, and then friends, but when none were available I was not fazed. I made up games and projects to make to pass time which, I suppose, has prepared me all these years later to keep myself busy.
And so I have filled Covid-time by methodically cleaning out decades of accumulated papers (such as tax returns from 1986/87), various folders of “to do” projects of things to make or paint or create, which I no longer care for or have room for, and by scaling down five (5) closets of clothes (in differing sizes documenting my progression in weight from 115 lbs to XXX!).
Also, full disclosure, besides myself I only have two (2) areas of personal responsibility- my incredible Golden Retriever Mac (who subs for parents, children, siblings and the like) and a lady I help (although during Covid that has all but ceased as she resides in a senior residence into which the outside is no longer permitted).
And having been brought up by a Mother who always had to have multiples of all staples in the home at all times, I am still eating my way through my freezers, only needing to replenish such items as dairy and vegetables and fruit.
I have also found that when I have to get up for “WORK” I must set my alarm to ensure I wake up yet, during this time of isolation, I now regularly wake up without any problem anytime from 4 – 6 a.m., my preferred time to get a start on my day. I enjoy watching the outside day unfold, having my first heavenly cuppa coffee, reading the paper, deleting all the unwanted junk emails trying to sell me insurance, better mortgage rates (today it’s Canada Post trying to get me to confirm delivery, and US Home Protection), writing articles or following courses to complete the thirty (30) hours of formation my profession insists upon every two (2) years– all free during Covid time, thereby saving me and my associate hundreds of dollars.
Another benefit of isolation is that I still have an almost full tank of gas from the fill-up I made in mid-March. Having nowhere to be has saved me, so far, again hundreds of dollars. The only sport I will miss watching on TV, for the first time since 1969, will be the Triple Crown of Horse racing. Whether it will be postponed to the fall or to next year remains to be seen but no one should be in crowded stadiums until after a vaccine is found.
Sadly however, real life will rear its ugly head and I will have to end the peace and tranquility I currently live in and replace it with the stress of everyday work life. I do not look forward to that time but face it I must.
I don’t diminish the sacrifices others have made or the hardships others have had to endure during Covid-Time. I just know, for myself, I loved this isolation period and will miss it, so long as it does not become mandatory to wear face masks.
