We live in a glorious land. We share its beauty and bounty with diverse and cosmopolitan peoples of profoundly rich heritage. We have built a Nation distinct in character from its neighbour. We enjoy relative calm, internal accommodation, respectful coexistence with global actors, and institutions founded in peaceful dispute resolution, representative government and a tempered market economy. Sounds idyllic, serene, hopeful and soulful...One would think?
Yet study after study confirms statistically what each of us can sense anecdotally and spiritually; that we suffer, in the case of most individual citizens and certainly for the Body Politic as a whole, a general malaise sourced in personal frustration, profound angst, risk-aversion and perceived, dismal prospects.
Average household debt in our country is now bordering on 200% of income without any reserve to survive the next financial blip on the screen. A majority of persons are medicated against anxiety and depression. Addiction in every which form is rampant and rising. The Treadmill of Burden and the Glass Ceiling decimate the aspirations and fulfillment of men and women alike. Money dictates and defines our existence, our status, perceptions of us and, all too often, our own self-worth. Politicians speak to us in meaningless soundbites parroted by generally spineless journalists in search of sensation in a progressively illiterate, non-print industry. We socialize with avatars and robots, spew digital sensations in as wide a net as possible and express ourselves only through hidden body-language lest our interlocutors perceive the pain and the helplessness which no words can, in any case, articulate adequately.
The surrounding, already insane environment of increasing hate, greed, atavism, egotism and repression, now compounded by isolation and depression through pandemic and economic vulnerabilities, decimates desire, breeds mistrust and disrespect; fostering, in the end, that inner void which breeds frailty and self-hate (ending often in far worse!) and where spiritual wellness and succour seem hopelessly out of reach.
Why (?)...and where to turn in a society which is losing its bearings and, hence, remains rudderless in emotional suspended-animation while leaderless at the helm...! Where is the vision? Who will diagnose the sickness and perhaps prescribe remedial direction for us all? How do we transition from such 'Mal du Siècle' to a positive perspective which recovers the horizon we seemly find so hard to perceive? How do we transform the pathological into the hopeful?
While I am no different than you, no smarter, no richer, no more incisive and certainly no better, permit me a few thoughts for your consideration. No names; no rants nor any diatribes; no pointing fingers or striking brownie-points for ego-satisfaction. Above all, no claim to any greater common sense than your own.
First, discard ideology, whether political or otherwise. Those who lay claim to any abstract Truth the product of the human mind, and promise you its salvation if you would but conform blindly and recklessly to its ranks, are dangerous, deluded, dictatorial and will, eventually, prove tyrannical (ironically, in your name!).
Second, seek, in all things, a middle, compassionate ground which compromises your desires, reduces inflated expectations and that destructive sense of entitlement, but which upholds [even with a modicum of rationalization] your essential, core-beliefs.
Third, elect and/or appoint leaders with ostensible, intelligent foresight. Hear what they tell you and mark it against any results you can discern since you last heard that same dribble-mantra; always maintaining a healthy yet rational libertarian streak which should flare whenever you are being talked-down to by career automatons.
Fourth, begin to scratch the surface of that which fulfills each person in your life; this, with a view to plumbing their greater depths as you enrich your life with their respective presence and participation. If you have never tried to 'know' truly the essence of that other person, attempting reasonably to cultivate their hopes and quench their thirst, you will both be left forever parched and indelibly unfulfilled.
Finally (if only for present purposes), find the faith that lies within you and not in the Ivory Tower of any others; that equilibrium that resonates sensibly to you and which permits you to cultivate the best of yourself, if only for the sake of those around you. It will vary with each individual but can surface with honest introspection. Above all, to paraphrase the Barb, "Be True To Yourself" and never, ever let another deflect you from your desired and possible destiny.
Well, having 'preached' out loud (for which my profuse apologies) and being deeply flawed myself, I know full-well that I know nothing and cannot conjure any words or thoughts which have not already been uttered by others in many forms and on countless previous occasions. But I do feel the following very strongly. In a 'throw-away' world and society which has steadily denigrated and eviscerated all cultural values by suppressing its very roots with derision and calumny, including History, Philosophy, Civics, Rhetoric and so much more of our social foundations; in which the Classics are forgotten and generated anew strictly in Worlds of Fantasy, all for the sake of some sacrosanct 'Modernity'; where illusory images and cosmetics put lipstick on the ever-increasing norm of bile and vile - What do we pass onto our kids, if only to avoid transmitting only our present self-inflicted contagion?
I think the following, which I hope may resonate with many: Why not revel in that which we have and that which we have achieved and built to date; this, in the full confidence that even better and higher is to come at every level? Why not address our national and individual accomplishments, as well as the personal and public freedoms and rights we enjoy and must uphold, with gratitude and humble sensitivity? Why not reject any embarassment whatsoever as to our heritage and those who lived and died, in peace and in war, to get us here, individually and collectively? Ours is a rich history, with roots in Millenia, imbued with Judeo-Christian values integrating yet transcending an equally fair dose of pagan culture and classical principles. Each of us is the product of the forgoing and that which we have accomplished under that umbrella within our respective private domains.
The lesson: The worst, currently widespread syndrome is self-doubt bordering on self-hatred, an unfortunate and widespread bacillus borne of fear and frailty; a ludicrous, soul-destroying pestilence borne of some false sense of individual and/or national unworthiness and required (or demanded) self-effacement. We all deserve, and have undoubtedly earned, the fruits of our respective efforts, even if those of other persons or States pale by comparison. We are strong. We are each sentient Beings. We can be rational and altruistically self-serving, simultaneously. We must now believe in ourselves, for we have struggled and fought hard for everything gained to date. We can readily rebuild! Moreover, we are [how incredible!] each able to correct and improve ourselves and our Nation for the Common Good. We each have it in us, so let's gird our proverbial, metaphorical loins and go forward with confidence...!
Most importantly, we each have our particular and very special, astounding gifts with which to uplift ourselves, those around us and our respective communities. We each need only to want to tap and contribute these! Once we each realize and accept that very simply and patent reality, just watch the astounding transformation which takes place progressively in each of us and in everything and everyone around us.
Moritus Vos Saluto
