The Suburban had an opportunity to have Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre answer some key questions on his campaign and his policies. Here are his answers.
Suburban: Why are you running to be Leader of the Conservative Party?
Mr. Poilievre: I’m running to give Canadians back control of their lives and make Canada the freest country in the world. That isn’t just a slogan. Justin Trudeau’s reckless spending, inflation and policies like the carbon tax have created a situation where families are choosing between groceries and gas, seniors are seeing their savings eroded, and young people can’t afford to buy a first home because housing prices have doubled since 2015, and gone up more than 50% in the last two years alone. I want to fight inflation and get us back to a balanced budget by bringing in legislation that would force the government to cut a dollar of existing spending for every dollar spent on a new program. I would scrap the carbon tax to lower gas prices and support energy projects here in Canada instead of relying on oil from foreign dictatorships like Russia and Venezuela. I also want to implement policies that free Canadians from the gatekeepers holding them back, whether that means speeding up the recognition of foreign credentials so that more doctors and nurses can work here or making federal infrastructure funding conditional on cities cutting red tape so that we can build more houses.
Suburban: You’ve made inflation the number one issue of your campaign, and there has been some controversy over your suggestion that the Bank of Canada Governor, Tiff Macklem, should be fired. Why go down that route?
Mr.Poilievre: Because like Justin Trudeau, he hasn’t done his job. The Bank of Canada has always been independent, but it has a clear mandate to protect the value of our money by keeping the rate of inflation below 2%. From the moment he was elected in 2015, Justin Trudeau pursued a deliberate policy of running deficits, even when he had the strong economy left over from the Harper years, because interest rates were low. During the pandemic, he ran the biggest deficit of any country in the G-7. He was only able to do this because the Bank of Canada abandoned its mandate of limiting inflation and created 400 billion dollars of printed money which it used to buy up government bonds so that the federal government could borrow more and pay less interest on our national debt. The Governor predicted that adding so much money to the system wouldn’t cause significant inflation. Instead we now have 8.1% inflation, the highest rate since 1983. The reality is that Justin Trudeau and Tiff Macklem have both failed and need to be replaced with a Prime Minister who will get spending under control and a Governor who will bring the Bank of Canada back to its original mandate of protecting Canadians’ paychecks and savings from inflation.
Suburban: What distinguishes you from your main opponent for the Conservative leadership Jean Charest?
Mr.Poilievre: Our records and our approach to governing the country. I served in cabinet under Prime Minister Stephen Harper, whose support I’m honoured to have in this leadership race. So I was part of a government that balanced the budget, lowered taxes, successfully managed our economy through the crisis of 2009 and brought in strong ethics legislation with the Accountability Act. I stand for the same things now that I did then. Jean Charest ran a government that increased Québec’s debt by 30%, left a 1.5 billion dollar deficit, raised the QST by two points and introduced Canada’s first carbon tax. I think it would be tough to make a case against the way Justin Trudeau has raised spending and taxes and mismanaged our economy with a Leader who did the same things as premier of Quebec. I also believe that Quebeckers will remember the scandals of his years in government and the Charbonneau Commission, which would be difficult to defend in an election campaign.
Suburban: Prime Minister Stephen Harper was a strong supporter of Israel, and Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole both advocated moving the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem. What will your position be?
Mr.Poilievre: In my 17 years in public life I’ve always stood for the same position as Prime Minister Harper; through fire and water Canada must stand with its ally Israel. I will continue to uphold our Party’s official position, which our membership overwhelmingly voted to put in our policy document in 2018, that our Canadian embassy will be moved to Jerusalem. I also want to do more to confront anti-Semitism at home, particularly in cases where universities and student unions like McGill’s have adopted policies which restrict speech and make it harder for students to take a pro-Israel position.
