On December 8, 2021, I was informed that the administration of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) filed a complaint against me at the Collège des Médecins because I spoke out against the closure of the ER department of the Lachine Hospital.
The administration of the MUHC considered that I went against my ethical obligations as a doctor when fighting to keep the ER open and stating that the partial closure of the Lachine Hospital emergency room and suspension of ambulance services would cause harm to the public, including deaths. This was considered by the MUHC to be scientifically inaccurate.
I believe a physician has an obligation to promote and speak out publicly on behalf of his patients, in the best interest of patient care. This is part of the code of ethics of the Quebec College of Physicians.
I have made this part of my professional duty, including my fight to keep the ER at Lachine Hospital open.
The complaint filed by the MUHC administration stated:
“In other media, Dr. Saba has said that patients will die before arriving at the emergency room because of the temporary reduction in the hours of operation of the emergency room. “
I vigorously contested the allegations made against me. Finally on January 13, 2023, my “file is (was) closed without any further intervention by the College. The conclusion was that “No breach of ethics is (was) retained.”
Why do I share this now? There’s no personal benefit for me to speak out. I’ve been vindicated. My purpose is to encourage doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and fellow citizens who want to speak out but who are afraid to speak out because of silencing tactics by the MUHC.
For my defence, I provided medical and scientific evidence proving that the partial closure of the Lachine Hospital emergency room and suspension of ambulance services would cause harm to the public, including deaths.
The risks and harm to patients of closing community ERs have been published in the medical literature. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Health Affairs showed that closing community emergency rooms led to increased mortality rates. Because of longer travelling and wait times for treatment, a patient could be sicker by the time they were admitted to a hospital. Their chances of dying from time-sensitive illnesses were especially increased. The increase in mortality rates for time-sensitive medical emergencies such as heart attacks was 15%, 10% for strokes and 8% for infections causing sepsis. The elderly, women and socioeconomically disadvantaged were at the greatest risk.
A more recent study in the Emergency Medical Journal of the BMJ was not available when I presented my written defence. It showed a 10% increase in mortality rates for admitted patients remaining in the Emergency room between eight and 12 hours compared to those who left within six hours. Waiting times beyond 12 hours were not tabulated because the numbers were too small in the United Kingdom, unlike the waiting times in Quebec.
https://emj.bmj.com/content/39/3/168
Going as far back as October 22, 2002, then former Minister of Health François Legault thanked me for volunteering to keep regional ERs open in the early 2000s. He underlined the importance of keeping emergency rooms open in proximity to ensure the security of patients and not compromise their security by having a closed ER.
On November 1, 2021, prior to the partial closure of the emergency room on November 8, 2021, the physicians of Lachine Hospital voted overwhelmingly to keep the emergency room and intensive care open 24/7 with ambulances. There were ongoing letters sent to the Minister of Health Dubé and Premier Legault.
In anticipation of the partial ER closure and complete closure to ambulances, many Lachine ER physicians expressed their concerns about: the security of the patients, the overcapacity of neighbouring hospitals and dangers to patients with time-sensitive life-threatening emergencies.
Most recently, again on February 14, 2023 the MUHC partially closed the emergency room and completely closed the Lachine hospital to ambulance services after a temporary reprieve.
The community mobilized with over 1,000 citizens demonstrating at the hospital with a walk on March 18, 2023 for a full service community hospital with a 24/7 emergency room, ambulances and an intensive care unit. Amongst those supporting a full service Lachine Hospital include the: FMOQ, which represents 9,500 family physicians, DRMG, all West Island mayors, Conseil Pour La Protection Des Malades, CSN, which represents 300,000 union members, many working in Quebec hospitals and the FIQ.
According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, Quebec’s median length for an ER stay for an admitted patient was the highest of any province in Canada in 2021-2022 at 19.4 hours. In comparison, Ontario’s was 12 hours. Some of the neighbouring hospital ERs where Lachine patients are forced to travel, or be transferred to, including the Royal Victoria and Lakeshore hospitals, had reported overcapacity on April 18, 2023, of 227% and 181%, with Lachine ER capacity of only 71%.
For the security, safety and lives of all Montrealers, the MUHC must reopen the Lachine Hospital ER 24/7 with an ICU and full ambulance services. I believe the complaint filed by the MUHC was part of an ongoing attempt to suppress public debate not only against me but also against my fellow physicians.
Public and informed debate is healthy and must be encouraged and not discouraged. Open and constructive criticism of our public institutions is fundamentally essential and is within Canadian citizens’ rights and is part of the “freedom of opinion and expression” guaranteed by the Charter.
The solutions proposed by physicians, nurses, politicians and citizens about Lachine Hospital should be listened to, and not be silenced.
Dr. Paul Saba is a family physician and health care advocate and founder of Physicians for Social Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.