Montreal got an exciting and effective star in our diplomatic firmament with the arrival last Thursday of Israel’s new Consul-General Amb. Paul Hirschson. The position’s responsibilities also include all of Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.
I had the pleasure of meeting him for an exclusive interview for The Suburban — his first since arriving — and we videotaped our conversation for my “Beyond the Pages” broadcast on The Suburban On Air. Hirschson is assuredly the type of diplomat Montreal and Quebec respond to. Multilingual, well-travelled, experienced in the private and public sectors and with a cosmopolitan worldview that zeroes in on precisely those priorities that can bring mutually beneficial results between societies and governments.
Very well-briefed on the issues here, Hirschson not only already enjoys the flavour of Montreal but has also identified — and been impressed by — economic opportunity ripe for Montreal-Israeli co-operation. When I asked him how he liked our “Big Easy North” he said, “It’s marvellous! The atmosphere, joie-de-vivre, art and architecture has a refreshing quality rarely found anywhere. A sparkling Québecois culture with a distinctly European flair unique in North America.” After only five days — and with a touch of jet lag — he’s already walked Old Montreal and the Old Port.
But it was his first question to me that displayed his keen analysis of Montreal’s future. “How did Montreal become such a centre of high-tech,” he asked. He was aware that major internationals like Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Google, Amazon and others have significant operations here. He went on to add that, “Israeli firms have been involved in the development of almost all major software and hardware components for international companies in the field. We have expertise to export and there is the human capital here to develop partnerships with. We see exciting times ahead particularly since there has been serious consideration of Quebec opening an economic and trade office in Israel as it has in several dozen countries.”
It is a natural area for Amb. Hirschson. London born but South African raised — his grandparents were born there and his grandparents grandparents are buried there, that is how long his family history is there — he moved to Israel at the age of 21. His army service was as a combat medic with the paratroopers rising to the rank of Captain. After finishing his business degree studies in a joint program with Ben-Gurion University and Boston University — BU being the first university to partner in an MBA program in Israel — he went into the private sector in high-tech. He was among a small cohort of Israelis who made the first inroads into Arab nations — including the UAE — on joint ventures in technology. He spent some three years in Dubai helping build the first business relationships in that nation that has now signed on to the Abraham Accords and has full relations with Israel. He has built on that experience in the UAE as a diplomat. He was the first Israeli diplomat posted to the UAE 16 years ago.
After a successful career in the private sector, Hirschson wanted to give back in public service and joined the Israeli Foreign Ministry. He spent a good deal of time in the Israeli Spokespersons Bureau building relationships with government officials and media from around the world. He was then posted as Consul in Miami and rose to the rank of Ambassador to Senegal with responsibility for seven nations in the former French West Africa. While there he oversaw the expansion of Israeli tech ventures that he had been involved with in private industry. “We did a lot of the rollout of the cell phone infrastructure with Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom itself. Those fibreglass trees all have Israeli radio technology inside them. We weren’t the only players, but we were the biggest,” he explained.
Hirschson’s idealism and passion have been very much informed by his family’s progressive history. “My late grandfather was banned by the apartheid regime for 25 years. I spent many, many, weekends at his home, and every single time he was in violation of the banning order because there were too many people in the house,” he recounted. That grandfather, Issy Wolfson, was responsible for setting up several trade unions in South Africa and ran under the Communist banner in the 1948 election. In 1952 South Africa passed the Suppression of Communism Act and that led to his grandfather’s house arrest banning. Always involved in anti-apartheid struggles, Paul is very proud that the Nelson Mandela School of Law at Witwatersrand University has an Issy Wolfson Chair in Human Rights.
With his background in tech and his experience in French-speaking countries, Hirschson stressed that, “ Montreal and Quebec hold a keen diplomatic/political interest for me. They have a long history of their own. It’s the only French jurisdiction in North America. Its population is very focused on preserving their national culture and interests.This will be an exciting mission and with the particular aspects of my experience one that is burgeoning with exciting possibilities.” It is indeed and Amb.Hirschson has the unique skills to expand on the achievements of his distinguished predecessors here.
