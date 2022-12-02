Speed trap warning? Have you done it?

Have you done it? Flashed your lights to warn oncoming drivers about a radar trap?
In the Montreal cocktail of construction, rotting infrastructure, traffic and pothole-ridden streets, many drivers cut corners on the rules, but speeding is a different animal. Speed kills, and the Société de l'assurance Automobile Québec (SAAQ) says studies show reducing average traffic speed by 5 km/h decreases the annual number of accidents by 15%. Based on 400 deaths, there would be 120 fewer deaths if drivers slowed down only 10 km/h.
Traps are not placed haphazardly throughout Montreal. Cops, residents, merchants, community associations and commuters know where the problems are. But when passing a speed trap, do you flick your high beams to tip the scales with a city that is merciless with drivers? Anything wrong with it? What about radio announcers? Waze?
It's not illegal in Quebec to warn drivers about radar operations, not per se, SAAQ spokesperson Anne Marie Dussault Turcotte told The Suburban. “The Highway Safety Code (HSC) does not provide for penalties for drivers who notify other drivers of the presence of police officers conducting a radar operation in any manner whatsoever.” But Sûreté de Québec’s Louis-Philippe Ruel says drivers can still get in trouble: “Flashing headlights can lead to the issuance of a ticket for $109 for the motorist,” he said, adding, “the offence is related to the (use of) car's headlights and not what is called ‘flashing headlights’ to counter police work.”
Debates occasionally emerge; some argue it enables bad behavior since potential scofflaws likely slow down for only a moment, while others say slowing traffic is worth it, regardless of motivation. Mauro from Ahuntsic says he warns “everyone! This city, the cops, construction, the roads, everything is piled in front of us, every day, going to and from work to make it more miserable for us. So I make someone slow down! Good! It deprives this freaking city of more of our hard-earned money!”
Jurisprudence was set 13 years ago. “Flashing headlights to signal a photo radar operation to other motorists does not constitute an obstacle to the work of our police officers,” the SPVM told The Suburban, referring to the 2009 Montreal v. Ianni Municipal Court judgement. That case centred on an April 2007 police operation in Montréal-Est where a driver flashed his lights to warn oncoming cars and was ticketed under section 638.1 of the HSC for obstructing the work of a peace officer acting under the Code.
However, since oncoming cars were not determined to be speeding, Judge Denis Laberge said the driver's actions did not obstruct officers’ work: “In fact, as long as the police officer has not observed illegal speeding as such and has not intercepted a motorist or is about to do so, he is not, strictly speaking, in the execution of his duties, even if he is on duty on the side of the road and watching traffic.” Laberge likened it to radio announcers warning motorists to slow down because of a police operation: “It does not hinder the work of the police, it prevents the commission of offences.”
NDG resident Mark Paull has a problem with it. “I've lost family members to speeders and in one case it was 10-15 kilometres over the limit,” he told The Suburban. “I don't believe most people who speed have actually seen or felt what it's like to be hit by a vehicle even at 10 km/h.” Paull took issue with the practice during last month’s snowfall, when police set up a trap on Saint-Jacques. “It's not that police have quotas or that they issue stupid tickets – I’m not a stickler – but the law is the law, and on the day of Montreal’s first snowfall, who should be speeding anyway?”
He likened reckless driving, speeding, to “taking a gun pointing up to the sky and shooting. That bullet has to come down. Do you know what the consequences will be? Do you care?”
