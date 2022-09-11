Recent days have brought us some important clarifications on the future of the war. President Zelenskiy of Ukraine announced that his objective is the recovery of all territory seized by Russia, including the Crimean Peninsula, annexed in 2014. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov announced that there would be no negotiations, and the Russian ambassador to the UN echoed that sentiment and that he foresaw a long war. US President Biden committed an additional $3 billion of arms to assist Ukrainians, and Canada is moving its Kuwaiti deployment to the UK to provide better logistical assistance for arms supply. Several months ago, I wrote about a peace scenario where there would be territorial and political compromise – clearly current events have buried that possibility. We should all settle in for a protracted conflict, testing Western commitment for sustained support against the Russian’s ability to replenish its troops and maintain domestic control. Stuck in the middle are innocent Ukrainians who are collateral damage in the first clash between East and West since the advent of the Cold War.
For the West, this is the first opportunity to test modern military technology developed in the shadow of the Vietnamese and Iraqi conflicts against their greatest adversary, a mechanized Russian force. NATO military planners are giddy with what they have discovered – that Russian tank forces are slow, poorly led and strategized, and lack sufficient logistical support. The assumption during the Cold War was that if the Soviets advanced across Western territory with mechanized divisions, that would have forced NATO to withdraw hundreds of kilometers into their own territory to regroup and force the advancing Red Army to spread out. That is no longer the case – the Russian tanks have been exposed as paper tigers. The advance on Kyiv in the early stages of the war was a complete failure, and furthermore, Russian solders are not strategic on the ground, their orders come from the generals who are not on the battlefield, and they are not motivated. Rather than containing the Russians, the US and NATO now want to exhaust the invaders so that Russia is a permanently weakened force that cannot adequately defend its borders with the West. The admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO effectively doubles the length of the border between NATO nations and Russia – and Russia will not be able to mount a conventional defensive force over its full exposure. Russia has already said that it would re-nuclearize its northern exposure to compensate, but nukes have always been present in that territory. Russia has hypersonic missiles that can deliver a conventional or nuclear payload at speeds that exceed the ability of Western defensive systems to stop them, but they only have a limited number available. Russia has been using them in Ukraine to terrorize Kyiv and other cities far from the front in the Donbas, but each one that they use in Ukraine is one less that they can use to defend against NATO. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has publicly declared that the objective is to make the Russian military into a spent force, and a protracted war accomplishes that.
The Russians are weaponizing the supply of gas to Europe by restricting supply, inflicting economic pain on the West. Europe is restarting coal plants to meet the demand for electricity and nuclear cannot be far behind. Europe will be forced to contend with supply shortages for years to come, but environmentalists are hoping that this will hasten the transition to clean energy and accelerate the move away from fossil fuels. The winter of 2022-23 will be difficult, but the hope is that a greener future will emerge within five years that will permanently replace the reliance of Western Europe on Russian oil and gas. Russia may find replacement clients for their fossil fuels with India and China, but its leverage over the West will be permanently diminished. The Green conversion has been accelerated by the war in Ukraine, so even the environmentalists see a silver lining in the war. The longer the war goes on, the greater the imperative to find alternatives to fossil fuels. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Canada during that same week and identified Canada as a critical supplier of LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) to Germany and Europe. Now, Trudeau must find a way to build LNG terminals in Quebec, where there is no “social license” according to Legault, to build the pipeline to carry it. Let’s see what happens after the Quebec election on October 3rd.
There are many precedents for wars that go on far longer than expected. When World War I started in August 1914, the consensus was that the troops would be home by Christmas. The war lasted four years and three months. Putin wanted a six-day conflict, he is now into it for six months. With declarations on both sides, this could go on for six years. Get comfy, people, the war in Ukraine is going to be part of our lives for a long while yet.
