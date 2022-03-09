Canada should actively participate in providing medical and emergency care to the victims in Ukraine with peacekeepers. We must be a model of Good Samaritans by caring for our Ukraine neighbours. We must not hesitate. Time is of the essence.
Having worked with nongovernmental health care organizations in war torn Lebanon and Somalia, I have seen firsthand the important role that peacekeepers play in defending health care and humanitarian workers as they tend to the needs of war victims.
In 1983, I opened and operated a medical clinic in Lebanon protected by the international peacekeeping forces of the United States, France, United Kingdom and Italy. These peacekeepers were sent at the request of the Lebanese government and not under the auspices of the United Nations.
In 1993, I volunteered in Somalia to provide emergency care under the protection of the UNISOM forces.
It was clear during these dangerous situations, that medical care could only be provided safely when healthcare workers were protected by peacekeepers.
I recall working with a mobile healthcare clinic in an area of Mogadishu, Somalia called “Bermuda.” The name was appropriated from the “Bermuda Triangle” because it was said that anyone visiting the area risked not coming out alive. We were escorted there by the U.S. Armed Forces who protected us while we cared for our patients. Gunfire could be heard as the soldiers defended us from attacking gangs.
It is clear that during and after the war in Ukraine, victims will need medical care.
Immediate medical support is needed urgently with the unfortunate but inevitable soldier’s injuries on both sides of the conflict as well as the immediate injuries to civilian women, men and children.
Major collateral damage occurs to a war-torn population in the aftermath of the conflict because of disease, malnutrition, unsanitary conditions and the loss of access to food and clean water.
We must also ensure support for mental illness such as depression, violence and suicide in the long term.
Medical and humanitarian aid can only be provided safely with the protection of peacekeepers.
This can happen either with or without the support of the United Nations. If a peacekeeping force is not approved by the United Nations, these peacekeepers can be constituted by a multinational force including Canada.
It is imperative that we act immediately.
Dr. Paul Saba is a family physician in Lachine, Quebec who has worked in developing and underdeveloped countries. He is Cofounder and President of the Coalition of Physicians for Social Justice. He is author of Made to Live, a physician’s journey to save lives (madetolive.com).
