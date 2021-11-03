Due to New York’s covid-guidelines regarding eligibility to work in person, unvaccinated NBA players for the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will not be able to play in the state of New York. On the morning of October 12th 2021, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to participate in any team activities until he is vaccinated. On the evening of the same day, Shams Charania, of the Athletic, released a clarifying statement on Irving’s views and reluctance to get the shot.
When New York’s eligibility to work guidelines were implemented the Brooklyn Nets were optimistic that their team would not be impacted by the change, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. This was an optimistic belief that would quickly and obviously not be reality. Before training camp began it became clear that Kyrie Irving was not vaccinated and had no intention of receiving the vaccine. The team was in a panic, Irving was one of their franchise superstars and was one of the fifteen best players in the league the previous season, as evidenced by his inclusion on the all-NBA third team. After failing to secure a religious exemption, and uncertainty regarding whether Kyrie could or could not practice, the team was at an impasse. Allow Irving to play only away games or not allow Irving to play at all. Rumors swirled whether Kyrie Irving would be the first “part time basketball player” or would the Nets not allow Irving to play at all and risk angering Irving and their other superstars James Harden and Kevin Durant.
Once Sean Marks, the Brooklyn Nets general manager, announced that Irving would not play at all until he is “eligible to play at home,” Irving’s camp did not remain silent. Later that day an article from Shams Charania of the Athletic was released explaining why Kyrie Irving has not yet received the vaccine. Irving wanted to be a “voice for the voiceless” an anonymous source said, Irving is not anti-vaccine he is standing up for the people who lost their jobs due to vaccine mandates. The next day Irving hosted an instagram live where he echoed the statements in Charania’s article. The situation remained relatively quiet until Sunday October 24th 2021 at the Brooklyn Nets home opener. Outside the Barclays arena a group of protestors and fans jumped barricades and charged into the Net’s stadium while chanting “Let Kyrie play”, and holding signs that read “stand with Kyrie.”
Kyrie Irving has not been a stranger to controversy through his ten year NBA career. From demanding trades, to contentious tweets, Irving has caused quite a stir many times. Most famously, Kyrie Irving questioned the shape of the planet earth. Irving asked Sopan Deb from the New York Times, “Can you openly admit that you know the Earth is constitutionally round?” He would later apologize stating that, “At the time, I was like huge into conspiracies.” On September 15th 2021, Kyrie tweeted out, “My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear.” After much outrage Irving issued a follow-up tweet where he explained that when he said “mask off” he meant “you can walk around with NO FEAR” and “nothing COVID rule related!! Relax,” with a fingers crossed emoji.
Even in the world of basketball Irving has caused controversy. Following the 2016-2017 NBA season, Kyrie Irving demanded a trade out of Cleveland. Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported that Kyrie’s desire to leave was so great that he threatened to have surgery that would force him not to play at all during the next season. The Cavaliers would eventually agree to trade Kyrie to the Boston Celtics. On October 4th 2018, at the beginning of his second season with the Celtics, Irving shocked the Celtics and announced that he planned on re-signing with the Celtics in the offseason. This wouldn’t have been a controversy except for the fact that Kyrie would not wind up re-signing with the Celtics, he would leave to join Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets after a disappointing playoff series loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.
As of press time, Kyrie Irving has not rejoined the Brooklyn Nets, and he has given no indication that he plans on rejoining the team — by receiving the vaccine — anytime soon. Though the Nets miss his offensive output, newly signed Patty Mills has helped makeup for the missing Irving. Even without Irving the Nets are still considered the favorites by every sports gambling site to win the title with odds around +250 depending on the site. It remains to be seen how much longer this team can continue to win games without Irving and whether or not his teammates would even accept him back. Irving is in the final year of a four year 141 million dollar contract, it would be tough to find a willing trade partner for Irving but both the threat of Irving not playing this season and him leaving the team following the season loom over the Net’s management and ownership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.