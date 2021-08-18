It’s been 93 days since Zoleikha Bakhtiar was slaughtered in her Côte Saint-Luc apartment.
It was sometime during the night of May 17-18 that she was allegedly attacked with a sharp object. We were separated by two doors, about 20 meters and a few concrete walls; I didn’t hear her screams, I didn’t hear her children’s cries, and I didn’t see the fear on hers and her children’s faces.
I only knew the 36-year-old by passing her in the garage or in the hallway on the way to the garbage chute, she was quiet and only occasionally acknowledged my presence. She was slain down the hall from where I slept, her final battle unrecognized by history; God help her two young children.
Her husband was charged with second-degree murder and returns to court next month, but our minds should stay with the victims.
Zoleikha Bakhtiar’s name was not said. Nor did we hear her voice.
This is a lesson for all those who fear speaking out: If your friend, relative, neighbour, co-worker or a random stranger is being struck, intimidated or threatened, Speak Out. If you suspect anything is amiss, Speak Out.
To those who think that there is no way out, believe me there is. There is something better on the other side, for you and your children. It will be hard, it is frightening, but you can take the step, and you should let someone help you.
Speak, whisper, text, email, scribble a note, scream in the middle of an intersection, do something, do anything.
A 2019 Statistics Canada report shows more than 78,200 women aged 15-89 were victims of intimate partner violence in 2018. (And that is only what was reported to police.) In 2014 it was reported that a woman in Canada was killed by her partner every six days, and on any given night, 3,491 women and their 2,724 children slept in shelters because “home” wasn’t safe.
Violence against women remains a global scourge, even in societies as “progressive” as our own. Whether a Côte Saint-Luc high-rise or an Auckland bungalow, the scale of brutality launched on women daily in neighbourhoods near and far should take your breath away.
Let us never forget the 1,181 Indigenous women missing or murdered in Canada between 1980 and 2012 per the RCMP, these women are slaughtered at six times the rate of non-aboriginal women. They are faded numbers and names in a book.
Can someone please Say Their Names?
When a woman is on the receiving end of a punch, slap, shove or choke, it IS your business. We are all violated: Our children, our families, our friends and our peers. It is an affront to civilized society and needs to be confronted wherever and whenever it can, with whatever tools are at our disposal, be they education, laws, or the bully pulpit.
Open your eyes, these women need us, we need to let them know we are here, they need to know they can be safe, they need to know their children can be safe, they need to know before it is too late.
I should have said her name: Zoleikha Bakhtiar.
