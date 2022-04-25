Montreal, and indeed the world, lost a giant last week with the passing of Montreal’s Rubin Zimmerman in Israel after a remarkably full, long life. I lost a dear friend and mentor. A global force in business, he built his Montreal company Zimmcor into a world leader in aluminum, glass, steel design and construction involved in some of the most iconic projects that grace our skylines. He was also a committed and engaged community leader who led with generosity, courage, compassion and above all kindness.
An Italian philosopher once wrote that, “Princes lead either through fear or love. Love is better. It makes for a longer rule and greater loyalty.” Rubin Zimmerman was an exemplar of those words. What the philosopher meant by “love,” was a concern for the welfare of his subjects. A sharing of blessings. In other words just plain kindness.As a corporate prince, Rubin served in the best of that tradition. In the outpouring of tributes to Rubin - from friends, business associates and former employees - that one word rang out above all. Kindness. From the executive suites to the assembly line, Rubin Zimmerman was unfailingly polite to, and concerned about, all those who were associated with him. He remembered everything about their concerns and asked about them and their families through times of joy and tragedy. He always had time for everyone and made each feel special when he talked to them.
Looking at his early years, it is astonishing that he was able to maintain such a storehouse of kindness and caring. A child of the 1920s born in Balti,Romania, his world was shattered by the Nazi onslaught. He rarely spoke of his experiences in the camps. But in one camp he volunteered to cut glass even though he had never done that before.That work may have saved his life. Ironically, when he arrived in Montreal, one of his first jobs was at a glass company in Verdun. The skills he perfected there helped him on the first rung of reconstructing his life here.
Through a number of ventures after that small glass company, he eventually built his company Zimmcor that became a global aluminum and glass giant. Many of us remember the impressive sight of the long plant encased in aluminum and steel siding with the blue letters running along Highway 20 in Lachine.It was a testament to perseverance and excellence. His work and quality was much sought after after and brought him into contact with other corporate giants of his day. He often credited Sam Steinberg of the giant Steinberg’s supermarket chain with helping propel his success. Zimmcor’s work on Mies van der Rohe’s Westmount Square is still talked about. The curtain wall that realized van der Rohe’s vision is considered a remarkable innovation to this day. The Alexis Nihon Towers and Plaza also bear Zimmcor’s imprint with the innovative aluminum and glass that the company formulated for the project.
But aside from his devotion to his family and his enterprises, Rubin is equally remembered for his passionate and courageous commitment to Israel and to the Jewish community. He was a pillar of Shaar Zion Congregation and the leadership positions he held in Canada reads like a central directory of the Canadian Jewish Community. He was National President of Israel Bonds succeeding Allan Bronfman. He was also Chairman of the United Israel Appeal, Canada and a board member of the Jewish General Hospital and the Jewish Community Foundation. And his work with the annual March to Jerusalem was very dear to his heart.
His involvements with Israel were legion. His commitment to the Jewish state led him to move there with his beloved wife Faigie several decades ago. His moral and material contributions helped build the Begin Center. After the 1973 Yom Kippur War, he led a group,of Jewish leaders across the Suez Canal once it had been secured by the IDF. It was still dangerous, but this was quintessential Ruby. Resolve and courage.
He was a great believer in education and saw it as the strength of the future. He was a board member of the The Technion (Israel’s MIT) and the University of Haifa,a trustee of Bar-Ilan University and a Governor of Ben-Gurion University. At Haifa, he established the Zimmerman Foundation in Banking and Finance and the Zimmerman Chair in Banking, the first such endowment ever done in Israel. He always remembered Canada, the country that gave him a start at a new life, and worked to solidify relationships between it and Israel. He was a director of the Canada-Israel Development Corporation and the Canada-Israel Chamber of Commerce.
I remember Ruby for teaching me important lessons in working in public affairs and in how to speak to power. He was an irreplaceable mentor. As a young man getting involved at Federation and with the Canadian Jewish Congress, I made it a point to introduce myself. His reputation had preceded our meeting, but I was always struck by the elegance and candour of how he made his points of view known and rallied others. There was Ruby, always impeccably dressed and sometimes with his trademark cigar, giving it straight. He was a breath of fresh air. I consulted him on many things I undertook both within the Jewish community and in general politics. He always taught me, “ Never be afraid to tell it straight no matter how powerful the person you’re talking to is. We’re all human beings. And we can all be wrong sometimes. Be true to yourself and to what you believe.” He was available at all hours of the day and night. When he was moving to Israel he told me not to hesitate if I needed him even if it was three in the morning. Several times I took him up on his offer. I shall miss him so. As the Talmud states, “The heart mourns for what it has lost, the soul rejoices for what it has known”
