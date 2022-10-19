“What the elders see while sitting the young ones standing on their toes won’t see.” – African proverb
Across Canada, emergency departments have closed temporarily, and physicians and nurses have retired prematurely. In many provinces, 20% of persons have no family doctor.
Medical and nursing school enrolment is increasing, licencing of foreign graduates is being fast-tracked.
Newfoundland and Labrador is even offering $100,000 to doctors who were born, educated or had practiced in the province if they return and agree to work for at least five years.
Dr. Nancy Whitmore, CEO of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) in mid-August announced that the CPSO was encouraging recently retired MDs to reactivate their licences and to return to practice. I wrote her; (See my recent article.) and suggested that the annual licence fee be greatly reduced for‘ older physicians, just as the fees for senior MDs are greatly reduced by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and the College of Family Physicians of Canada. The annual licence fee is close to $2000 in Quebec and most other provinces. When an older physician receives an invoice for this amount, this may well provoke retirement.
However, we need another incentive to keep older physicians working as long as possible. I propose government-funded short-term income stabilization.
Physicians may need to be off work for a few weeks or months due to a heart attack, severe infection such as COVID-19, resection of a malignant bowel tumor, cardiac surgery, a knee or hip replacement, etc. Especially if they have fixed overhead costs, this illness or surgery may result in permanent retirement. Private disability insurance is usually unobtainable past age 65.
Precedents do exist. Recall that in 2003, the Ontario government set up a SARS Income Stabilization Program that paid up to 80% of physicians’ average monthly billings if they were quarantined, ill with SARS, or their hospital-based of office practices were adversely affected.
In Quebec, benefits are payable for 12 weeks. They include a lump sum of 33% of previous weekly earnings to a maximum of $802 for family physicians and $1000 for medical/surgical specialists, as well as 67% of previous weekly income up to a maximum of $1809 per week for FPs and $2400 for other specialists.
Ontario has a Pregnancy and Parental Leave Benefit Policy which covers the pregnancy of an eligible physician (and often the partner), the adoption of a child, or a surrogacy arrangement. All provinces have similar plans. Benefits are paid usually for 17 weeks, are taxable, and vary from $1000 in British Columbia to $1500 in Nova Scotia. They are $1300 per week in Ontario.
I therefore propose that Quebec, Ontario and other provinces and territories, if they are serious about utilizing senior physicians as much as possible, provide the following:
Practicing physicians and surgeons would be covered from age 65 to at least 80, with no waiting period. The MDs would receive 70-80% of their average monthly billings for 60, or preferably 90 days.
Across Canada, over 15% of family physicians and 16% of medical specialists are aged 65 and over. Like the nurses, we have been called “Health-care heroes” by politicians.
It is time for provincial governments and for colleges of physicians and surgeons to translate their platitudes into financial benefits such as short-term income stabilization and reduced annual licence fees. These will help to keep older physicians in the work-force — even part time. They can then continue to provide their patients with much-needed expertise that only comes with decades of experience.
