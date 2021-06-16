On the weekend of May 28 - 30, horrific news of the discovery of 215 unmarked graves adjacent to the Kamloops Indian Residential School swept the media. Even more ghastly, was the revelation that these remains were that of children. The gruesome discovery was afforded by ground-penetrating radar employed by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Within hours, Canadians and institutions took to demonstrating of a variety of rituals to express their sympathy and solidarity with the victims of this atrocity and their loved ones. Among other things, some wore orange t-shirts or lined children’s shoes on steps. Various elected representatives expressed their “horror” in tweets and ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in their respective jurisdictions . While these actions helped some believe that they were “doing something” or “showing solidarity”, these rituals were, to put it charitably, “little better than nothing” and ephemeral. Warren Kinsella, in his article, “When it Comes to Dead Children, a Tweet isn’t Enough”, refers to these measures as “slacktivism”.
For First Nations leaders, news of this discovery was no surprise. They knew full well of the perilous policies which they had survived. It also came as little surprise to me, having been born and raised on Treaty 4 territory. The difference, though, was that I didn’t have to endure the realities of an Indian residential school. I merely had perceived the distress from First Nations people in my midst.
What then, can we do? We need to recognize that this is not a “First Nations problem” but a problem of every single Canadian. First Nations people have historically had their rights eviscerated in the most flagrant ways. Be it the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms or the Royal Proclamation of 1763, First Nations people have been and are entitled to the rights of life and safety. As such, all Canadians, indigenous and non are bound by the protection of such rights.
Education is paramount. Former Chair of the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission Murray Sinclair said, “Education is what got us into this mess and education is key to getting us out of it.” Charlene Bearhead, longtime First Nations educator and Director of Reconciliation for the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, stresses that, discussions shouldn't be fixated around "bad people" who made "bad choices." Rather, she says that students need to understand that First Nations faced human rights violations. Such talks can be initiated at home.
As for my teacher colleagues, wherever you may be, this learning can transpire in all subjects. Quebec’s History of Quebec and Canada programme mandates that a quarter of its Secondary 3 content address indigenous culture, religion and history. The Secondary 4 programme explicitly calls for instruction on the Indian Act, religious missions, multiple aspects of the residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Both the soon to be replaced Ethics and Religious Culture course and its successor offer a panacea of possibilities in addressing the legacy of the residential schools and reconciliation. A myriad of possibilities exist to broach these topics throughout the elementary and secondary cycles in most subjects. An excellent starting point is the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s website. The site includes an easily accessible collection of resources from pre-school to post-secondary levels. In addition, there are helpful resources pertaining to the Commission’s findings and residential school history.
The most important conduit of learning is the home. Charlene Bearhead says, “Parents need to also be able to speak honestly with their children.… Start out by asking your children, 'What do you know about this?'"
In the political context, elected representatives both in government and opposition are quick to “tweet” and offer platitudes. They are fond of articulating their party’s position on a variety of things. This “talk” has been cheap. But, as we have seen, it is cheap with dire repercussions. Politicians need to be asked what they themselves, as an “individual, will do ahead of elections. They need to be held to these commitments in every forum they enter before, during and after elections.
My final comment is more ethereal as it is a matter of heart. Perhaps, we, ourselves, need to change in the way that we perceive of the other - the First Nations, in this case. The words of the philosopher, Martin Buber, seem to ring true where he says:
"Everything depends on inner changes, when this has taken place, then, and only then, does the world change."
Jeff Itcush is a High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools.
