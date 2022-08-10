Reading, writing, corruption, gouging, and more...

It's easy to wax poetic about “fun” events in schools, fundraisers, and good news of any kind.
Fewer people want to read about issues of curricula, behavioural problems, corruption, the odd Quebec reality of Potemkin-like school facilities masquerading as full while others relegate throngs of students to stairwells and parking lot trailers to satisfy swelling enrollment, owing to the generations-old linguistic chokehold on the English education sector by successive Quebec governments.
But it was only The Suburban uncovering scandals about unilingual francophone police officers stationed in an English school with 1,600 senior high school students sexting, drug trafficking and gang activity; about complaints of racial animus between senior officials and parent groups at a school board; about the irregular destruction of ballots in an internal vote with no tally reported; about corruption, illegal recruitment of international students, and more.
Community journalism is an ear to the ground, which the stakeholders both trust AND distrust, for a bizarre – yet ironically often effective – information flow.
Many large city dailies may dispatch a reporter to cover a local issue once it's broken and swelled to large-scale proportions, or if it's a “nice” story about a celebrity visiting a school.
But it's community journalism that highlights daily events in a community: i.e., when schools lack windows screens and students with bee allergies sit in sweltering rooms during summer hours. Conversely, it’s community reporters relating stories of students harassed by school administrators over non-regulation winter wear despite open windows during frigid winter days to maintain classroom airflow.
It is The Suburban that broke the story of boards dropping French immersion programs in schools chosen by families precisely because of their immersion programs and notified the community less than 30 minutes before the start of the pandemic school year. The same reporting also revealed that some public schools were gouging students by charging up to 1000% markup on bottles of drinking water mid-pandemic while water fountains were closed to students (but not to head office administrators.)
Educational establishments, that is, schools, boards and service centres, have heavily staffed and well financed communication departments active in promoting good news and good works, and it’s a reporter’s job to see through the obfuscations and attempts to become too friendly with officials despite the latter’s best attempts. Sure, it's amusing when decision makers try to sway or deflect you with promises of scoops, leaks and future niceties, but it's also an rightful invitation for scorn.
All these efforts, maintaining that balance for access and disclosure, are coupled with the responsibility of knowing the community paper is often the sole source of credible information for many in our community, particularly the more socially and economically vulnerable. That’s an awesome constituency to answer to.
It makes the community reporter’s job harder, but infinitely more rewarding.
