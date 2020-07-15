In the past weeks, the justifiable interest and demands to address racism towards black, indigenous and people of colour have been profuse. Part of the discussion relates to the importance of learning about the history of these groups and racism in Quebec’s schools. Although there are opportunities to broach these vital and timely issues in many subject areas, two courses in the Quebec Education Program warrant specific attention – the History of Quebec and Canada course and the Ethics and Religious Culture course.
Over the years, the History of Quebec and Canada (HQC) course has experienced progress, albeit limited, in these issues. Taught in grades nine and ten, HQC now dedicates the first of four modules in grade nine to “The Experience of Indigenous Peoples and Colonization Attempts”. Of 47 segments of the course, 12 are either entirely dedicated to indigenous peoples or have sub-topics mandating analysis of First Nations life. In the tenth grade, six of 47 segments are either dedicated to indigenous affairs or require some analysis.
In both grades nine and ten, only five segments out of 97 touch on issues pertaining to visible minorities. Thus, mandated learning relating to people of colour beyond aboriginal peoples is minimal. Anti-racist education is not explicitly mandated in the HQC. Although opportunities arise to discuss these issues, teachers, students and parents are frequently preoccupied by the challenging matriculation exam at the end of grade ten. The exam is tied to explicitly mandated topics found within these segments. High school leaving is contingent upon success in this exam.
In Quebec, the existing Ethics and Religious Culture program offers a world of opportunity for anti-racist education. The secondary curriculum is replete with themes such as tolerance, justice, the future of humanity and human ambivalence. Within the “religious culture” element of the course, there is an emphasis on the “other” throughout the grade levels. An integral part of the program is known as the “dialogue competency”. At the senior years, there are focusses on such things as “conditions that foster dialogue” and “conditions that foster change”. At the elementary level, this aspect of the program embraces issues such as “community life”, “recognition of others” and “pursuit of the common good”.
The CAQ government announced in January that it will be abolishing this program. It was only put in place in 2008. A new program is to be piloted in 2021 and instituted in all schools in 2022. Quebec’s Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge claims that the new course will “make more room for twenty-first century themes”.
Given what we have witnessed of the twenty-first century so far, it could be argues that xenophobia, racism, tolerance and dialogue are things that are begging for a dispassionate forum free of polarized political acrimony. Important parts of the Quebec Education Program such as the Ethics and Religious Culture component can frame this setting. Other parts of it may need revisiting.
Jeff Itcush
High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
