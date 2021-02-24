Fifty years have passed since Quebec’s Quiet Revolution (Révolution tranquille) ended. Conventional wisdom asserts that this era was a watershed in the development of a modern and better Quebec. Certainly, every young person following the Quebec Education Programme for the past several decades has had this reinforced in their history studies. Nearly an eighth of the province’s current grade ten history programme is dedicated to the Révolution tranquille and its dimensions. The era is also interwoven in Quebec’s popular culture in film and literature. Fifty years later, though, has it really had a tangible impact, or is it the stuff of romanticized nostalgia?
The Quiet Revolution is viewed as the era of events and government policies spanning 1960-1970. Following the death of Quebec premier Maurice Duplessis, the Liberal government of Jean Lesage and successors initiated forward-looking social policies such as pension plans, medicare and a variety of social programmes. Strides were taken to make education at all levels more accessible. Legislation had a conserted virage toward enhancing women’s, workers’ and individual rights. The influence of the Church, which had been waning for a generation ,was displaced by the state. The era was replete with Quebec nationalism and was the springboard for the independence movement. What real impact did it have on people though?
Within the sphere of quality of life, Quebec, as of 2020, has the longest average lifespan of any province at 82.9 years. In 1960, this number was 70.2. Canada , conversely, was at 71 years in 1960 and
82.1 in 2020. Infant mortality in Quebec between 1956 and 2019 shrank to nearly a tenth of what it was. Quebec women’s participation in the workforce increased from 70 to 82 percent between the years 1996 and 2016 alone. The recent number is nearly double of what it was in 1976. Many have attributed this to the concept of universal low-cost childcare that germinated in the Révolution tranquille and formalized in the 1970’s. Although there have been improvements, there still exists a substantial wage gap between genders.
Quebec’s entire education system is modeled on reforms stemming out from the Quiet Revolution’s Parent Commission. Accessibility to a public system was the axiom of its recommendations. It resulted in everything from increasing compulsory school attendance to CEGEPs. It worked. Attendance of sixteen year-olds increased from 51 to 84 percent between 1960 and 1970. Post-secondary enrollment also soared. Between 1960 and 2017, the proportion of people holding some sort of post-secondary diploma quadrupled. Women in Quebec, by 2009, possessed the highest percentage of postsecondary completion of any province. It would be hard to argue that the creation of an accessible education system is not linked to this.
The establishment of sociétés d’État (crown corporations) during the Quiet Revolution established means by which revenue could be garnered to fund programmes that were to enhance citizens’ quality of life. Hydro Quebec, the Caisse de dépôt et placement and many others have not only been good revenue sources but have been places of well-remunerated employment and innovation.
The Quiet Revolution has also sowed seeds that have had deleterious effects on the population. The nationalism of the era fostered strong indépendantiste sentiments. Besides leading to the creation of more than one political party, it culminated in two referenda. These were held in 1980 and 1995 to create legitimacy for Quebec’s secession from Confederation. Besides leading to acrimony and strife between communities, the instability diminished the development of the population. Quebec has had the most pronounced out-migration rate of any Quebec province in the past five decades. This trend spiked immediately following the election of the, Parti québécois in 1976. It has continued, but with less magnitude, to the present.
Conversely, the linguistic facility of the population has flourished since the Révolution tranquille. Between 1961 and the present, the proportion of bilingualism in Quebec has increased by half. This is especially pronounced among young people.
Whether, in retrospect, the Quiet Revolution has been a boon, curse, or mixed blessings, it has made an indelible imprint. Some would say it almost defines the Quebec identity, even in the twenty-first century.
Jeff Itcush is a High School teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
