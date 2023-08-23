At the appointed time on the selected day this past June, thousands of Quebec secondary IV students funnelled into anointed rooms to tackle the “uniform examination”. Regardless of language or geographic location, this right of passage was demanded for all those wishing to secure the coveted Quebec High School Certificate. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, this formidable three-hour examination has been reinstated.
This English test version is a direct translation from the original French. Many of the documents are French translations or direct quotes from the widely used and approved student textbook. Interestingly, some visuals are in French only with no attempt made to adapt to the language of the learner.
Regardless of selected individual secondary school programs, the “History of Quebec and Canada” two-year course (secondary III & IV) is compulsory and is capped by this uniform examination process. Successful students will no doubt breathe a sigh of relief while those less fortunate will have to ponder summer school and/or a future examination date.
The official course of study is divided into two parts: The Beginning to the 1837 Rebellion (Sec III) and From 1840 to the Present Day (Sec IV). This uniform examination takes place at the end of Secondary IV and is based solely on the second part of the course. Fortunately or unfortunately, there is no formal exam for the first part of the course at the end of secondary III.
An analysis of the June 2023 exam finds its structure massive and confusing. There are three sections: an Introduction and Question Booklet of 11 pages, a separate Document File of 13 pages, and an Answer Booklet of 9 pages. In total, there are 33 pages, roughly 4,000 words, along with approximately 50 diagrams, maps, visuals, and charts. Further, compounding student confusion is that the many and varied documents are interspersed without order.
Each of the three sections look alike and are numbered in the same manner. Students must shift their attention back and forth among these separate sections so as to be able to understand, ponder, and then answer each question. This overall process, in and of itself, is extremely time consuming and definitely confusing; especially as students will already be anxious and nervous about this formal examination.
The level of English required to read and understand the language used in the examination questions and documents is too often inappropriate for adolescents. Interestingly, linguistic explanations are added; for example, following Document 23, the word “virulent” is explained as “aggressive” and Document 31 notes “deregulated” as “freed from regulations or restrictions”. Nonetheless, why would this exam include language that the students might be unfamiliar with?
The official program now indicates that the 1837-1938 Rebellion is to be the major turning point in the History of Quebec and Canada. The landing by Cartier in 1615-17 and subsequent French colonization, the British Conquest of 1759-1763, Confederation in 1867, or even the coming of the nuclear age in 1945 are now portrayed in Quebec’s Federally funded student texts as all relatively minor events.
As in the history curricula of many other countries, this examination reflects both curriculum and concept overload. Teachers and students are expected to cover far more events, people and issues often using words and terminology that they cannot possibly understand in the time allocated. For example, Quebec’s official English student textbook of 402 pages — which is a direct translation from a French student book and is only used in secondary IV — has one page devoted to the Boer War. Compared to the many conflicts of twentieth century Canada, the Boer War is of very minor consequence. Yet, Question 8 on this official formal exam asks students about the situation in South Africa “at the end of the 19th Century.” Few teachers, let alone students, would have studied this somewhat irrelevant conflict.
Curiously, unlike other English-speaking countries, such as the USA, UK, Australia and New Zealand, there have been no “curriculum history wars” in Quebec or Canada criticizing and defending the place and role of school history. This slanted final examination, based on an equally skewed official program, forces adolescents to answer questions in a prescribed manner. Nonetheless, those who pass can relax as they will never have to take another history course so as to correct years of historical misinformation.
