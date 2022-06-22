Let’s point out Quebec’s motto. It is: “Quebec wants what’s good for Quebec.” And Quebec isn’t shy about saying this in public. Quebec wants everything it can get — and Quebec isn’t squeamish in demanding ever more than its fair share.
Some examples: Quebec is the only province that demanded its own tax collection agency— and got it. And also, it received its own immigration department. Of course all this costs Quebecers more in taxes, but no matter. Quebec wanted it, and Quebec got it.
Quebec also gets more money in transfer payments from the Federal government than all the other provinces combined. That’s about $13 billion per year. Recently, there was talk of reducing a number of Federal seats in Quebec because its population has been dropping. Unbelievably, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now wants to pass a special law to prevent Quebec from losing those Federal seats. Quebec continually gets this preferential treatment. And, if Quebec doesn’t get what it wants, then Quebec’s Premier François Legault quietly shakes his head and hints that well maybe it’s time for Quebec to separate.
Through all this, Trudeau keeps saying nothing, and he quickly gives in to François Legault‘s outrageous demands. Take, for instance Bill 21 and Bill 96, which take away rights from the English population in Quebec. Legault knows these laws are illegal. Those language rights protections for the English are enshrined in our Constitution, but Legault just shrugs and continues to enact language removable rights laws in spite of their illegalities. Whatever Legault does, Trudeau says nothing. Everything just seems to be all a-okay with Trudeau. It’s unbelievable how one province, this Quebec, can endlessly terrorize Canada.
Now let‘s look at Quebec’s Big Lie. Quebec keeps saying this Big Lie, and the rest of Canada continually believes it. The Big Lie is: If Quebec separates it will split Canada in two. Quebec has been making that statement for decades and no one has ever challenged Quebec on this. It’s time for all of Canada, and Legault as well, to look at the map of Canada to see something very interesting.
The map has always been read incorrectly. If Quebec separates it doesn’t split Canada in two — as Quebec has been saying all these years. Instead, the map shows that Canada surrounds Quebec.
Look at the map of Canada to see this for yourself. On the East, the Maritimes and Newfoundland/Labrador block Quebec. To the North of Quebec, the Northwest Territories block Quebec. On the West, Ontario and Hudson’s Bay block Quebec. Canada surrounds Quebec.
If Quebec really separated from Canada it means that Quebec would then have no free access to sea ports, no free access to the St. Lawrence River, no free access to any rivers nor roads nor to the Trans Canada Highway. If Quebec separates it would become BLOCKED BY CANADA. Quebec would have no free access to any means of transportation into or from Quebec. Without access to the St. Lawrence River, Montreal’s economy would collapse overnight. And if Montreal goes down then so too would the rest of Quebec. Without free access for people or businesses into and out of Quebec then Quebec’s cities and towns and farms and businesses would collapse as well.
Even worse for Quebec, if it separates, then of course all these extra lands it has been given would have to be returned to Canada. If Quebec had never entered Canada as a province then Quebec would never have been given even a square inch of any land — and Quebec today would be only one-quarter the area it now is.
And Quebec would also lose its yearly $15 billion transfer payments from the Federal government, get no financial help from the Federal government on mega projects to improve Quebec’s prosperity, and get no Federal government help from Canada on anything. No help at all.
Knowing all this, it’s time for our Federal politicians to have a little chat with Premier Legault. They could start off by showing Legault the map of Canada — with Quebec’s diminished, original size on the map for starters.
Of course all this presumes that Justin Trudeau is not at the negotiating table because, as we have seen many times before, anything that Quebec demands is a-okay by him. Trudeau might even give away the store to Quebec and let Premier Legault make all the separation conditions in Quebec’s favour.
There is no longer a need to cave in to Quebec. The map of Canada says it all. No need for special treatment for Quebec anymore. Quebec can try to separate if it wants to — but at great loss for Quebec.
