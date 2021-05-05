The government’s directives to restrict patient access to ICU and critical care beds are based on false justifications claiming nursing shortages in a time of crisis.
The issue of nursing shortages in Quebec is not a new challenge that arose as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, rather it has been exacerbated as more and more nurses are speaking out. The government reacted, as they often have throughout the pandemic, by instituting unnecessary “emergency measures”.
A triage system has been established on the idea that there is a nursing shortage that cannot be fixed. Rather it is a financial solution for the government. Citizens are being subjected to involuntary restrictions to healthcare that they desperately need. The government does not want to invest, period.
In reality, the root causes of nursing shortages stem from systemic mismanagement of training programs, the hiring process and work conditions of nurses.
As a result, nurses operating under additional pressures are leaving their posts and looking for less arduous or stressful jobs. This has been an ongoing issue for many years. This is not new. It is evident every year during flu season.
It is a false narrative to say that it is necessary to restrict access to critical care beds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The government had no trouble implementing severe measures under the Emergency Act. If the shortages are in fact an urgent matter resulting from the pandemic, then according to the Act, they could call in the military, pull in retired nurses and give them a tax credit, introduce incentives, switch part-time nurses who are willing to work to full time to full time positions. We must make it work. It is a crisis, right? -
Instead of killing more people under the guise of a crisis, be creative in building capacity. Would that not be better than submitting patients to a triage system?
If it is a crisis then the government should move like it is a crisis and pull in resources rather than kill people via directives.
They created the lack of nurses by constructing a model for healthcare with the goal of saving money prioritized over the goal of saving lives.
Capacity building in the medical system can be attained by following a few basic steps. Some tasks performed by nurses only require basic training. In order to respond to testing and vaccination needs, it does not require highly qualified nurses. Moreover, nurses in hospitals with high-level training could be assisted or relieved of performing tasks such as bed changing, cleaning patients and organizing inventory with the help of nursing assistants or nurses in training.
The government could ease up on their requirements for nurses trained in other provinces or countries with high qualifications that have difficulty getting accredited provincially and in some cases because of the language laws. But, it is a crisis, right?
Instead of providing nurses with the support that they need, the government implemented a triage system blocking patients from getting the care that they need.
Dr. Paul Saba is currently a family physician who practices in Montreal (QC) and has worked in critical care and emergency medicine.
He is the co-founder of Physicians for Social Justice and is the author of “Made to Live.”
