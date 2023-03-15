After nearly 40 years, is it not time for Quebec residents to no longer be treated as second class citizens when they require medical or surgical care elsewhere in Canada?
One of the five principles of the Canada Health Act is portability. The CHA was passed unanimously in 1984, ie all Quebec MPs voted for it. Quebecers, like other Canadians, enjoy portable hospital benefits. However, Section 11 clearly stipulates that when patients are treated in another province or territory, the “host-province” rate of the physician applies, not the “home-province” rate of the patient. All provinces and territories have signed the Reciprocal Medical Billing Agreement (RMBA) to facilitate payment.
However, Quebec has refused to sign, and pays only its own rates. Few MDs in other parts of Canada will accept a Quebec health card. Most demand upfront payment, and leave the patient to obtain partial reimbursement from the Quebec government. This may take months.
This occurs in three situations:
1) Patients from West Quebec who see a physician in Ottawa, Pembroke, Hawkesbury, etc.
2) Quebec patients on vacation or business who need urgent medical or surgical treatment in another part of Canada
3) Quebec patients who move permanently to another province or territory, and for the first three months are covered only by a Quebec health card that few MDs will accept. Some may need prescription refills or diagnostic tests soon after arrival.
For many decades, this problem has been ignored by prime ministers and federal health ministers of all political stripes.
I note that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Health Minister Duclos both represent Quebec ridings. I find it surprising that they remain so unconcerned about the major gap in the public health coverage of other Quebecers when they venture from their province to another part of Canada.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos on March 1, 2023 indicated that he was clawing back $82 million in federal health transfers to eight provinces over fees charged to patients in 2020 and 2021 – mainly for diagnostic procedures. He also warned about future clawbacks over private clinics charging for virtual care.
Duclos also indicated that he was looking into a means of stopping private clinics from letting patients from other provinces pay for surgery and jump their own province’s public queue.
Every few months, I see a patient who wishes to have an urgent MRI scan. It may be because of paresthesias and a family history of multiple sclerosis, severe back pain, etc. For about $750, they can go to a private MRI clinic in Gatineau, across the Ottawa River, and have the test performed in 24-48 hours. Reports come back promptly to the EMR and are complete, and in perfect English.
Some may argue that this is unfair. However, I justify it by how, in our supposedly free society, we are allowed to decide how to spend our discretionary income. Some may spend money on a home renovation, a new sound system, new clothes, a spring vacation in the South, or some, quite possibly, just on their own health. Unless the CHA is amended, going to another province and paying out-of-pocket for a diagnostic or surgical procedure is quite legal.
Certainly, Quebec has always maintained that health care delivery was under provincial jurisdiction. Yet if a patient is treated in another province, which province now has jurisdiction — that of the patient or that of the treating physician?
Of interest is that Duclos stated quite clearly on March 10, “There should be no fees for medically necessary health-care services wherever people may live in this country.”
It is time to translate these words into action. I urge Minister Duclos to demonstrate political will on behalf of his constituents and meet with his counterpart, Christian Dubé, and ensure every Quebec resident enjoys fully portable medical benefits.
The summer travel season is coming. Some Quebecers may visit another part of Canada. West Quebec residents may be unable to find a family physician close to home or wish to see a specialist in Ottawa. A Quebecer may move to another province and in the first three months need to see a physician.
Ottawa physician Dr. Charles S. Shaver was born in Montreal. He graduated from Princeton University and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and returned to Canada in 1970. He is Past-Chair of the Section on General Internal Medicine of the Ontario Medical Association. The views here are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.