The recent disclosure that Urgences Santé in Montreal and Laval was under government orders not to resuscitate certain people deemed “less likely to survive,” demonstrates how far away our government has strayed from the “Good Samaritan” model of caring for people in need regardless of their medical condition. During the COVID-19 pandemic in certain cities in Europe, hospitals were overwhelmed, and people were unable to get access to medical care. There was a lack of ventilators and personal protective equipment. In certain countries, including Italy, people over sixty were denied access to life-saving ventilators. Triage systems were put into place to determine who would get medical care and who would be refused based on age and health risk factors.
Here in Canada and in the United States, we were not faced with the same shortages. Nevertheless, there were discussions and debates about implementing guidelines as to who would be given access to care. On May 21, 2020 the New England Journal of Medicine published a list of six recommendations on how to allocate medical resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. These guidelines were based on the premise that there is a scarcity of medical resources and are thus meant to “ensure that individual doctors are never tasked with deciding unaided which patients receive life-saving care and which do not. …(and) to alleviate physician burden and to ensure equal treatment.” But the premise was wrong. The scarcities never happened here.
The recommendations included prioritizing certain types of patients for curative treatments such as intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators—namely, “assigning a higher priority for intensive care access to younger patients with severe illness than to elderly patients.” Among their most important values was“the value of maximizing benefits” including “removing a patient from a ventilator or an ICU bed to provide it to others in need” even without the patient’s consent.
Unsurprisingly, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) quickly endorsed these recommendations in April 2020. Similar to the CMA’s framework, a COVID-19 triage protocol was drafted by Ontario Health and recommended “denying critical care to anyone with a less than 70% chance of survival, including anyone who scores as even mildly frail due to a progressive illness or condition.”
Tragically, these recommendations lead to discrimination based on age, pre-existing health conditions, and disability. Some of the abandonment of ethical values was demonstrated by the utter neglect of our seniors in nursing homes and the lack of protection of healthcare personnel. Seniors were left to die in abominable circumstances without their basic needs being met. They were forced to live in crowded facilities. In Quebec and some other provinces in Canada and some American states, COVID-positive patients were transferred back into nursing homes despite the risk—and consequence—of contaminating others still uninfected by COVID. Medical personnel were forced to work without basic protective equipment. Nursing homes became death houses.
In contrast to the guidelines presented in the New England Journal and by the Canadian Medical Association, which are based on limiting care because of the possibility of reduced resources, there are models promoting improved public healthcare measures along with increased health system capacity. The World Medical Association, which comprises over ten million physicians in 113 countries, urged governments worldwide to ensure personal protective equipment for personnel and a enough beds in ICUs to treat all patients “without comprising ethical conditions.”
In October 2019, the WMA had reaffirmed its opposition to euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide, because there is no place in a caring society for devaluing any lives; rather, our priority should be saving all lives, including those afflicted by COVID-19. Once again, the ethical debate raised during the COVID-19 pandemic clearly shows that we must develop a mindset of proactively caring for all people regardless of their age, health, socioeconomic status, or disability during pandemics, catastrophes, revolutions, or wars. We must provide all the necessary resources to save life—because every life is valuable, and because we are made to live.
Dr. Paul Saba is a physician who has studied, trained, and worked in Canada, the United States, and internationally in underdeveloped countries. He is the author of “Made to Live” that describes a physician’s journey to save lives. Dr. Saba is the Founder of Physicians for Social Justice and practices in Montreal.paulsaba@madetolive.com
