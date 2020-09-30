The strikingly stark and emotionally jarring virtual photography exhibit at the world-renowned Montreal Holocaust Museum (as reported by Joel Goldenberg on September 23) offers all citizens a poignant moment to pause and reflect. The Holocaust – along with other genocides including the Armenian (1915-1922), Kazakh (early 1930s), and Rwandan (1994) to name only a few of the twentieth century’s atrocities – illustrate terrible historical events that must never be ignored or forgotten. Remembering is not to glorify; rather, to understand in the historical context and internalize as markers to chart a more inclusive civilization.
Unfortunately, various historical surveys indicate that many North Americans are not only generally ignorant of history but disappointedly uninformed regrading genocides, in general, and the Holocaust in particular. The recently published (September 2020) survey of American Millennials and Gen Z (aged 18 to 39) people indicated their shocking misunderstandings.
For example, 63% of respondents did not know that 6-million Jews were exterminated by the Nazis; 36% placed the number killed at two-million or fewer; with the surprising figure of 23% (nearly one-quarter) believing that the Holocaust was a myth or had been exaggerated. Nearly 20% of those surveyed in New York State actually thought that the Jews, themselves, had been responsible for the Holocaust.
In more detail, this recent survey indicated that not one of the respondents could name even one of the concentration camps/ghettos with 56% being unable to identify the most infamous of all of the camps – Auschwitz-Birkenau. Unsurprisingly, nearly half of those surveyed stated that they had viewed Holocaust denial posts on various social media sites.
Unfortunately, Quebec students are just as ignorant! In a Canadian Press report commenting on a Leger Poll commissioned by the Association for Canadian Studies (June 2019), it was cogently noted that “People from Quebec are less likely to have learned about the holocaust (sic) in schools than other Canadians”. Further, the survey concluded “Quebecers are significantly less likely than other Canadians…to [have] read a book about the Second World War genocide”.
A side question asked respondents to indicate what contact they may have had with a “Jewish person”. The Canadian average of non-contact was 18% but Quebec respondents were double the Canadian rate at 36%. The fact that slightly over one-third of all Quebecers have had no contacts with people of the Jewish faith may, in part, help explain the Second World War orientations in one of the required secondary history student texts.
With the snappy title of Reflections.qc.ca:1840 to Our Times, this 430-page book devotes 12- pages to World War II including a 2-page spread subtitled “In the grip of the Nazis”. These highly visual two pages contain a brief 100-word paragraph subtitled “Obey, flee or die” followed by a stark black/white photo of prisoners jammed on bunks. The paragraph ends with the wimpy sentence: “A terrible fate awaited those in Nazi extermination camps.”
The horrors that existed are brushed aside, stories (Anne Frank or even the people featured at the Montreal Holocaust Museum?) ignored, and consequences dismissed. In a striking vocabulary omission, the words “Holocaust”, “extermination”, “genocide”, “Jews” and/or “camps” are not listed in the book’s Glossary-Index. Mind you, the word “concentration” does appear but only in the limited definition of a “situation of control over an industry…”.
Is it any wonder that Quebec adolescents are ignorant?
One cannot blame ignorance on the ignorant. Simply not knowing something, in and of itself, is not a sign of anything. However, by deliberately withholding information to chart a specific political orientation, the Quebec Ministry of Education debases the past. Buried in the preliminary documentation that grounds this newly introduced History program and frames the student texts are two significant statements. The first is the oft repeated assertion that History must be told from a Quebec point of view/through a Quebec lens. The other is that multiculturalism and citizenship education have been excluded from the narrative as they are viewed as “civic preaching”.
The History taught to our secondary students is a stilted panorama devoid of a historical framework that cherry-picks isolated and unconnected Quebec events to paint a skewed narrative. Unfortunately, in the eyes of our Ministry educational leaders, genocides – including the Holocaust — are insignificant events of no value in charting Quebec’s solo journey to nationhood.
The stellar work of the Montreal Holocaust Museum along with its many and various educational programs offer a template for historical understanding. Unfortunately, using the current History student textbooks embedded within the official course program, the adolescent ignorance identified by various professional surveys will not only continue to exist but will expand.
