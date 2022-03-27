The Liberals and the NDP announced a significant confidence agreement whereby the current parliament should endure until the fall of 2025 when the next election is scheduled. Cooperation agreements outside of a coalition government are permitted, so why are the opposition parties so upset? Probably because they think that their leverage in a minority parliament has been significantly reduced. In the short term, yes, but eventually the Conservatives and the Bloc will exploit the fraying edges of the Trudeau-Singh alliance. Trudeau said that the agreement provides three things – stability during uncertain times, improved behaviour in committees where legislation is reviewed, and getting things done for Canadians. Let’s take each of those items and unpack them to see if they hold true.
For this arrangement to remain truly stable, there must be a meeting of the minds at the leadership level. Singh gave a very different interpretation of what the deal implies, saying that he would continue to fight for what the NDP wants and pressure the government. Beyond the requirement to vote for money bills and not introduce a non-confidence motion against the Liberals in the House, they are free to oppose other legislation that would not bring down the government. This squabbling will both confuse the public and cause divisions in their respective party caucuses. One should not imagine that there was unanimous enthusiasm in either party to support this arrangement, and the longer the deal goes on, the louder and more numerous the dissenting voices will become. Imagine that the next budget includes $10 billion more for defence spending, vastly more than what was promised for the dental care program and not something that the NDP usually supports. I doubt that the NDP caucus is going to be quiet about supporting a budget that nominally reflects their priorities but has other major spending initiatives that they have traditionally opposed. There is also a fiscally conservative wing within the Liberal caucus that wants spending controlled, but the national pharmacare program comes with a price tag of $20 billion a year. We may see some floor-crossing to the Conservatives over spending that mimics pandemic-era levels.
For Trudeau and Singh, the deal should strengthen their leadership positions if they can keep the business of parliament moving. The agreement involved the creation of a “steering committee” that will include both MPs and political staff to work out what legislation comes forward and how parliamentary committees are organized. So, who gets to sit on this committee? If they put top cabinet ministers on it from the Liberal government, then the corresponding NDP members are elevated to a status resembling cabinet status as well, which normally only occurs in a coalition government. If both parties nominate backbenchers with little influence, then Liberal cabinet ministers will reject its direction and the NDP will feel that it is not getting the influence it was promised. Probably a rotating membership from both parties will be required to have traction in the caucuses.
There is no guarantee that the parliamentary committees will work better with this deal in place. The assumption is that if everyone understands that an election is three years away, then the posturing will end, and all MPs will get down to serious work. The reverse could come true – if the opposition parties cannot frustrate the government in the House, then they will bog down the committees to make sure that legislation takes forever to review and ensure that Liberal-NDP alliance is not producing the results that it promised. If the Conservatives and the Bloc do not like the priorities that come out of the agreement, then frustrating the committee work may be their only way to make their influence felt on Parliament Hill.
Finally, let’s examine “getting things done for Canadians.” What things? The last election settled nothing – voters returned a House of Commons that looked just like the last one. Do we want a massive expansion of health spending that encroaches on provincial jurisdiction? Are the provinces just going to roll over and play dead in the face of massive intrusion in their space? Is the West going to accept the elimination of federal incentives for oil exploration and extraction while Ottawa maintains its healthy tax grab on the petroleum industry? If Canadians did not vote for an NDP platform, and the Liberals were managing the House as if they had a majority in any case, then are they comfortable with the imposition of an NDP agenda on a Liberal government?
That last point is probably the most important one. The Liberals have been pros at taking NDP policies, massaging them, and presenting them as their own. Pierre Trudeau did that between 1972 and 1974 when he was propped up by David Lewis’ NDP. The NDP lost out in the following election. Trudeau is counting on history repeating itself.
