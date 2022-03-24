After three weeks of war in Ukraine, I am convinced Putin has concluded that he cannot assert control over the totality of Ukraine’s territory. There are several reasons: unexpectedly strong resistance from Ukrainian military forces and the civilian population, muddy ground conditions preventing the movement of heavy equipment, the effective resupply from the West, and poor performance from Russian ground troops. The bombing of civilian targets is designed to divert Ukraine’s resources from fighting Russians to taking care of its population and to create logistical chaos in its major cities and along major supply routes. The mayhem curtails the Ukrainian military’s ability to rapidly respond to further Russian incursions. If a victory cannot be won within the rules of war and the Geneva Convention, then wearing down the population via terror and war crimes will have to do. The terror campaign is working where the military campaign is not – there are backchannel discussions through Turkey, Israel and other parties to bring an end to the fighting, which will certainly involve concessions from Ukraine.
Russia’s demands before the war were designed to increase its security perimeter and prevent having more NATO troops along its borders. Ukraine was asked to recognize the independence of the eastern “rebel republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk, concede Crimea permanently, at least partially disarm and pledge not to join NATO. Ukraine, the West and NATO rejected all those demands. Following the start of the war, Putin added in the “de-Nazification of Ukraine” whatever that means to him since the president, Vlodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish. Ukraine, NATO and the West have pressured Putin to cease hostilities and come to negotiate a peace, but there are only whispers of what is going to be offered.
I am prepared to speculate as to what those concessions to Russia are going to be. First, the Donetsk and Luhansk regions will become independent administrative zones, still notionally part of Ukraine but they will operate as independent entities with Russian influence. They will also be demilitarized, with only a lightly armed local force to keep peace and order, like the RCMP in Canada. Russia will have free access to those regions for normal trade and commerce. Furthermore, Russia will be granted passage on a new land connection between those regions and Crimea, which will be conceded to Russia on a permanent basis. It was Khrushchev who gave the Crimean Peninsula to Ukraine in 1954, and Putin will secure its permanent return.
The Ukrainian government retain power, but it will agree to limits on the number of troops in its military and the types of weapons it can possess. Ukraine will also pledge neutrality and that it will never join NATO. They may also concede to a demilitarized zone of several hundred kilometers to the west of Donetsk and Luhansk.
In exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions against Russia, the Kremlin will agree to pay billions to Ukraine to rebuild its infrastructure. Essentially, whatever foreign reserves Russia will earn from its exports will be channeled to Ukraine for war reparations, at least in the short term. The West will rationalize this concession by saying that the Russian people are suffering for Putin’s sins, which is unfair since he alone prosecuted this war.
The alternative to making a deal with Putin is that the war continues to go badly for him, and he uses chemical weapons to inflict mass destruction on the Ukrainian people. He used them in Chechnya and Syria, we should expect the same in this conflict. There is also the distinct possibility that he would use a battlefield tactical nuclear weapon if he is losing ground against the Ukrainian forces. Putin is no longer in a battle to subdue Ukraine; he is fighting for his own survival as the strongman of the Russian Federation.
In the long run, Putin will not survive. Europe is going to wean itself off Russian gas and will reduce its trading relationship to the east, which will deprive Moscow of its most lucrative source of foreign currency. The curtailment of technology exports to Russia will continue, hampering its economic growth. China has expressed displeasure with the war and President Xi Jinping has called for the US and China together to find a way to end the fighting. China does not want to be aligned with Russia given the status of Moscow as a diplomatic pariah, postwar. The West is betting that when Putin leaves office, the concessions made to end the war can be reversed and that, in an ideal world, a democratic Russia led by someone like Alexei Navalny will end the annexation of Ukrainian territory.
The war in Ukraine will end soon, either diplomatically, leaving Putin the short-term winner, or with massive destruction on Ukrainian territory and hundreds of thousands of civilians killed senselessly by a madman using prohibited weaponry. There are bad choices all around, but clearly some are worse than others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.