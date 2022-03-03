As Ukraine struggles to resist the onslaught of the largest invading mechanized force since the end of WWII, it is hard to look past the tragedy and consider the long-term effects of Russia’s attempted takeover of the country. Putin’s plan was right out of the Soviet playbook – move swiftly, cripple the legitimate government and destroy its military so that a regime sympathetic to Moscow could be installed. These reflect the invasions of the then-Communist states of Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968, followed by the takeover of Afghanistan in December 1979.
The evolution of the Ukrainian invasion in 2022 bears more resemblance to what the Soviets were subjected to during the Afghan war than their incursions into Soviet satellite states. The territory is enormous, and it has porous borders with neighboring states like Moldova and Poland through which arms can be smuggled if, in the short term, the Ukrainian forces fail. One military analyst called the eventual Russian experience “a meatgrinder” with a steady stream of casualties that will be sent back to Russia with a loss of military equipment, to the embarrassment of the leadership.
Ukrainian military forces, if defeated, will not simply go back to their barracks, but will disperse into the population and mechanized battalions could even find refuge in neighboring states. NATO has demonstrated uncharacteristic unity in the current crisis and will not only strengthen their defensive positions in neighboring states but will also provide support to the Ukrainian insurgency. If there are Russian military officers around who remember the Afghan experience from 40 years ago they have reason to be concerned, as the West will organize groups within the country to oppose the occupation. Few recall that the US and Pakistan created and funded the Mujahadeen resistance, including the Taliban, and we know what happened next. The Soviet forces suffered 15,000 casualties at the hands of the Mujahadeen before withdrawing in 1989.
The sanctions being imposed on Russia, its oligarchs and even Putin himself will have devastating effects on their economy. It will take time for Putin to burn through his $600 billion of financial reserves, but he certainly will. There will be background discussions with China to persuade its leadership not to come to Putin’s rescue, and the Chinese see the worldwide reaction to the invasion and are likely to conclude that supporting Putin is “bad for business.” The Russian oligarchs are likely to come to that conclusion early on, as they see their vast wealth evaporate through economic decline and targeted sanctions on their personal wealth for being close associates of Putin. The economies of Western Europe will suffer in the short run due to decreased gas supply, but within a few years alternative supply from the Middle East and the US can be arranged via massive LNG shipments by sea. The mistake of being energy dependent on Russia will never be repeated and Moscow will suffer a long-term loss of access to foreign currency.
Russian leaders do not retire quietly to a dacha on the Black Sea. They either die in office, are killed off, or deposed. Only Boris Yeltsin escaped that fate, and the result of his resignation is that Vladimir Putin, then Prime Minister, became president in 1999. He will never resign the office and the Ukrainian invasion was his grand attempt to recreate as much as possible of the old Soviet Union to make his hold on power unassailable. He expected the West to vacillate in its response – you know that didn’t work when new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that defence spending would rise dramatically to 2% of GDP! Putin wanted a quick victory and a push to take Kyiv quickly – what he is getting is stiff resistance and the public taking up arms, including the fabrication of Molotov cocktails. Substantial Russian forces have yet to enter Ukrainian territory, Putin thought he could get away with under 100,000 troops, but he will commit at least double that number and still fail to secure the country. His miscalculations will breed a movement within the military to unseat him before he exhausts Russia’s conventional forces on this folly.
Putin had a reputation of being a brilliant calculating strategist. He may have come mentally unhinged, there was speculation on the Sunday morning shows that he is literally losing his mind – which is the most dangerous condition for a superpower leader with nuclear weapons. We can only hope that some internal Russian faction will stop him before this spills over into NATO territory and we have a broader ground war on our hands. Putin has over-reached, and it may well be his downfall. We can only hope that a broader conflict does not develop.
