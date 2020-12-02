The past week has been difficult for all of us who work at Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre. On a human level, it is hard for us to acknowledge that, despite our best efforts, so many of our residents, caregivers and staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in recent weeks.
We know why family members are concerned about their loved ones and we commend their commitment in advocating on behalf of those who mean so much to them. However, we also believe the steps that we are taking to protect the well-being of our residents are not fully recognized or properly understood.
Before I elaborate, I would like to take moment to express my pride in being part of a team that is working tirelessly and compassionately in support of everyone at Maimonides. Their commitment to the wellbeing of our residents has never faltered in either wave of the pandemic. For this, we should all be grateful and acknowledge the personal sacrifices of the women and men in all fields who are our true heroes.
One of the major advantages of being part of a CIUSSS (a regional health care network) is that we can rely on experts who make their skills and knowledge available to multiple facilities in our area. At the moment, we are benefiting from the support and active involvement of the specialists of our CIUSSS’s Infection Prevention and Control team, who have been working hand in hand with the healthcare professionals at Maimonides since March. They have been advising us on the best policies and procedures to implement and, if necessary, how to adapt them as we learn more about COVID-19. Their guidance has helped us, for example, in moving from a milieu de vie (a home-like environment) to more of a hospital setting. They have also assisted us in modifying our caregiver policy to respond to the latest conditions.
As well, our CIUSSS has helped us meet our staffing needs by supporting Maimonides during both waves. RN staffing remains an ongoing challenge—as is the case throughout Quebec. We are also committed to ensuring that residents get the care they need, whether in the hot zone at Maimonides or in a hospital.
To clear up any misperceptions, I would like to say a few words about the protocols that we have put in place to ensure the safety of everyone at Maimonides.
Members of our nursing staff do not move between care units; they work only on the floor to which they have been assigned. However, as needs change in the hot zone, staff can be permanently moved to the hot zone where they will remain for the duration of the pandemic. Nursing staff do not move from a hot zone to any other location in the building. Staff who have been assigned to a hot zone work there exclusively and they use elevators and a lounge that are reserved for them alone.
All members of staff and registered caregivers (whether they are paid or are family members) are screened when they arrive at our front door. Caregivers must put their personal belongings, including coats and handbags, in plastic bags before they are allowed into the building. Everyone has to wear personal protective equipment, and compliance is then monitored by designated COVID-19 agents.
On-site testing is available to staff and caregivers, and when an outbreak occurs on the units, all staff and residents are tested. We have also just introduced a policy making it mandatory for caregivers to be tested every two weeks. In addition, a proposed pilot project for rapid testing will soon be submitted by our CIUSSS to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.
I also want to stress that no one has been transferred from the community to the hot zone at Maimonides, and no such transfer is expected in the coming weeks.
Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, the President and CEO of our CIUSSS, has stated that since we are dealing with a respiratory virus, we cannot simply build a figurative moat around Maimonides. However, given the obstacles and limitations that we have faced for almost a full year, we are doing our very best. This opinion is not ours alone: It was voiced by representatives of the Public Health Department who visited Maimonides last week.
The unfortunate fact is that this persistent virus shows no sign of disappearing anytime soon, despite the brief hiatus we experienced last summer. Our desire is to see our residents leading lives of comfort and enjoyment in the company of loved ones. But for as long as we continue to be under siege, we must give priority to medical necessity and to the safety of residents, caregivers and staff alike.
