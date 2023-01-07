Many are thankful for having survived 2022 – the Omicron wave, war in Ukraine, the resulting surge in energy prices and now, inflation and higher interest rates have sent many of us reeling and in a sour mood. Looking ahead to 2023, can we expect better or worse? I am prepared to attempt a few forecasts for what may lie ahead. The downside of making predictions is that the written word is forever, and I am going to have to hold myself to account a year from now.
Canadian politics: Trudeau remains strongly entrenched as PM and has a year of consolidating power with an emphasis on reconciliation with First Nations and accelerating the energy transition. The NDP, while threatening to leave the confidence agreement over the crisis in health care, realizes they are broke and at the bottom of the polls and maintains their support in the House of Commons. Chrystia Freeland leaves cabinet for a posting overseas and in a spring cabinet shuffle Charles Sousa, former finance minister in Ontario, takes Freeland’s job. In Alberta, the United Conservatives are thrown from power and Rachel Notley returns to the premier’s chair. In Quebec, the Liberals do not hold a leadership race, putting it off until 2024, since no one wants the job. In Quebec, the Legault government faces serious pushback from small business in the Montreal area as the imposition of Bill 96 is poorly managed and the rules are confusing or contradictory. Additional provisions of the law are struck down in court challenges, causing the government to pass revisions to the controversial legislation.
Canadian economics and finance: The federal budget deficit continues to fall due to increased revenues from high commodity prices, hovering at the $20 billion level rather than $30+ billion as predicted. The Trudeau spring budget ramps up new spending to fill the gap. The Bank of Canada only proposes one further half point increase in the central bank’s overnight rate to 4.75% but holds it there for the entire year. Canadian inflation has peaked and ends the year with an annualized rate for 2023 of 4.5%. Oil prices spike again in the spring to $100 USD per barrel for West Texas Intermediate, but Canadian oilsands crude suffers a $35 per barrel discount because we can’t get it to market due to a lack of pipeline capacity. The Canadian unemployment rate rises as higher interest rates slow the economy and ends the year at 6%, yet there will still be 500,000 unfilled positions because of a skills mismatch between employers and job seekers.
US politics: Trump is indicted following the recommendations of the January 6th committee and is forced to leave the race for the Republican nomination for 2024. Biden announces that he will run again in 2024 in a December address to the country, frustrating many in the party who now focus on replacing Kamala Harris as his running mate. Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, announces his intention to run as does Nikki Haley, setting the stage for a major battle between the moderate and Trump wings of the party. The US avoids a deep recession even though the US Federal Reserve adds another 0.5% to the risk-free rate and holds it at 5% for the balance of the year. There is only one quarter of negative growth, and the US economy still posts a 1.5% growth rate overall for 2023. Biden ends the year with a 45% approval rating as a result.
Overseas: A major spring offensive by Russian forces in Ukraine fails and 20,000 Russian soldiers are either captured or killed. Putin is removed from power by military intervention and is temporarily replaced by the defense minister, Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu, until presidential elections are held towards the end of the year. Russian forces withdraw from eastern Ukraine while plans are made to hold a referendum in Crimea within five years to decide its final status. Before that, major gas shortages across a cold winter in Europe result in the deaths of tens of thousands who cannot afford to heat their homes. China sees three quarters of a billion COVID infections but manages through the crisis, and posts positive economic growth for the year of 5%. Iran faces a popular uprising, and the military occupies major cities across the country to quell the protests – the Ayatollahs stay in power, for now.
Have I said enough? I promise to write a critique on my performance at this time next year. For now, I wish all my readers a happy and healthy 2023!
