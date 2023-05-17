You’ve read the lamentations following the Main Deli’s closing after 50 years in business. How many of those expressing melancholy and regret were patrons of the Main? Likely very few. I ate there about four times over 40 years, not on purpose, but rather because the line across the street at Schwartz’s Deli was too long and it was -30C outside. The Main Deli offered better seating, no waiting, and to PM Trudeau, better smoked meat. Yet the Main remained a venue for Montreal insiders, those in the know or local luminaries like Leonard Cohen who made it one of their go-to places. I have been to its spiritual and familial successor, Smoke Meat Pete, on Île Perrot and I liked it a lot more than what I remember at the Main. Smoke Meat Pete has been able to build a reputation that has made it a destination, while for most Montrealers, the Main was an also-ran. Schwartz’s and now, Smoke Meat Pete have succeeded in branding themselves – they tell a story, they have a narrative that attracts patrons, they have a sense of place. They are not generic restaurants, they provide a sensory, culinary and visual experience that compels visitors to seek them out and return multiple times.
Many well-known Montreal restaurants have closed in the last decade, some due to their owners retiring like Le Mas des Oliviers on Bishop, some due to economic unviability or construction mayhem like Au Cinquième Péché on St. Denis. Restaurants are a notoriously challenging business and turnover is normal. When the city finally finished rebuilding St. Denis, innovative new eateries like La Fabrique opened and are building reputations for themselves. Certain establishments that already had strong brands, like L’Express, were able to survive the construction and continue to welcome local and international patrons on St. Denis.
I want to come back to the notion of branding, and, as it applies to restaurants and the communities where they are located. St. Laurent Boulevard had a strong brand as a destination for Montrealers as well as tourists, not only for its iconic restaurants like Schwartz’s, Moishe’s and for some, the Main Deli, but also for its distinctive offerings like Waldman’s fish market, Warshaw’s grocery (both gone) and La Vielle Europe (thankfully, still there). When Luc Ferrandez was mayor of the Plateau Mont-Royal, he wanted to reduce commuter traffic across the borough and make it more of a local community. One of the side effects was to reduce consumer visits from outside the surrounding area and the maddening parking regulations confused tourists and locals alike. The image and “branding” of St. Laurent was weakened because the ability to expose its diversity to a broader population was reduced. Politics and policy damaged the street, the profile of those shopping on it changed, and street-level businesses moved on as well. It probably made sense for Berson’s Monuments to find a more modern and convenient spot for its patrons, but Moishe’s could have survived in its historic location had its ownership not changed. St. Laurent looks very different than it did 50 years ago and that’s normal, but the policies adopted in the borough hastened its evolution into a more generic locale.
The branding lesson applies in a broad sense to Montreal. In the short run, the loss of the Main Deli does not diminish Montreal’s reputation as a top tourist destination in North America. However, reputations and brands die slowly from a thousand cuts, and our political leadership create the economic and social environments that influence investment decisions at even the most micro-economic level, like restaurants and retail stores. If Montreal loses too many of its distinctive offerings then we are no more attractive than Albany, NY or Cincinnati, Ohio in the long run. I do not want to live in either of those places, though I am sure that they offer pleasant and fulfilling experiences. Many current and former Montrealers will comment on a place they have visited and finish by saying, “but it’s not Montreal.” They day we stop feeling that way, we will have lost our city’s brand, and it will be too late to get it back.
