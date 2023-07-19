NATO’s political leaders gathered in Lithuania on July 11 and 12 to consider a host of difficult issues. First, was the status of Ukraine, whether it meets the conditions to join NATO. Second, the long-delayed admission of Sweden to the alliance, blocked for some time by Turkey and to a lesser extent, Hungary. Thirdly, the requirement for greater spending on defence by most NATO members, who have yet to achieve the target of 2% of GDP as agreed to at a previous summit. Lastly, the US provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine in the absence of supply of conventional artillery, exposing weaknesses in NATO’s supply chain. Let’s unpack these one at a time and consider how they are interconnected.
NATO will not admit Ukraine as a member as long as it is engaged in a hot war with Russia. Doing so while the war continues would immediately invoke Article 5 of the NATO convention, which says that an attack on one member state is an attack on them all. Vladimir Putin has long asserted that the West is using Ukraine as a pawn in a proxy war against Russia (ignoring that Russia started the war) and immediate admission into NATO would launch a pan-European conflict with battlefronts from the Baltics down to the Mediterranean. Russia would lose, but tens of millions would die and the odds of a nuclear exchange would probably be 2:1. So, Ukraine will continue to be supported by NATO, receiving the F-16 fighter aircraft that were initially denied, but now will be provided once pilot and ground crew training is complete.
In a surprise move before the summit began, Turkey dropped its resistance to Sweden’s admission to NATO, after intense lobbying by US President Biden. The reason for the about-face is not yet known, but there is speculation that the US will authorize the sale of F-16 fighter aircraft to Turkey. This will also create an irritant between Turkey and Russia since Turkish President Erdogan has been friendly with both sides since the war’s outbreak and has likely been used as a messenger from NATO to Putin on occasion. Hungary is expected to fall in line and approve Sweden’s admission in short order.
The inability of many NATO members to achieve 2% of GDP spent on defence was deftly cast aside by a shrewd PM Trudeau as he announced an increase of 1,200 personnel to the NATO battle group in Latvia, bringing the deployment to brigade strength – usually between 3,000 and 5,000 soldiers. Trudeau has also announced persistent deployment, which is a fancy way of saying “permanent.” Trudeau was caught on a hot mic at a previous summit admitting that Canada “will never get to 2%” so the least Canada can do is deploy in a northern climate where we have the personnel and the equipment to be effective. Trudeau is right to make this commitment at this time – this is a better mandate than a peacekeeping mission in Haiti or the Sudan, which would likely have unclear rules of engagement and end in disappointment.
The US decision to offer cluster munitions to Ukraine is partially in response to Russia’s use of these weapons against civilian targets, and partially because that is what they have in stock. There is a serious shortage of conventional 150mm shells for NATO-standard artillery, largely because Ukraine has been firing thousands of rounds per day in barrages reminiscent of WWI assaults. These weapons will be used against Russian troop positions that were dug in during the winter, and since NATO artillery pieces have a longer range than their Russian adversaries, they can target effectively from farther away.
The message here is to Putin directly – that Russian troops will suffer massive casualties if they dare to advance west from their current positions, and the increase in body bags going back home will weaken support for the war. This weapon has been banned by nearly 100 nations, but not by the US – and now we are going to find out how deadly these munitions are when fired by modern, precise artillery.
Russia has been sending messages of its own. It has been disclosed that explosive devices have been installed on the reactor casings of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Putin knows that the winds blow West to East – so any nuclear fallout eventually lands on Russian territory. Would he detonate the explosives and create the greatest nuclear disaster in history? We really don’t know. It reminds me of what Richard Nixon said to Henry Kissinger as he was carpet-bombing Cambodia while negotiating with the Viet Cong in Paris – “Let them think that they’re dealing with a madman.” At what point does Putin’s cunning brinksmanship turn to lunacy? We’ll only know when it happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.