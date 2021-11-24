The pandemic had many repercussions on the living conditions of young Quebec children and their families, especially those already in vulnerable situations.
The Observatoire des tout-petits launched its most recent portrait of how Quebec's youngest are faring, on conditions surrounding childbirth, early childhood development, and children's physical and mental health. It also includes a review of the latest studies on the effects of the pandemic on young children and their families.
“More than ever, it is crucial that we implement mutually consistent measures aimed at reducing social inequality and giving every child the opportunity to develop their full potential,” said director Fannie Dagenais. “The choices we make as a society over the next few years will be decisive.”
There is some good news as well as cause for concern. The COVID-19 crisis has had a negative impact on diet quality, screen time, families' financial situation and their ability to obtain healthy food, the mental health of children and their parents, and domestic violence. Some of these effects are more pronounced among children in disadvantaged environments.
In 2019-2020, 1,696 children between 1 and 5 years had received a diagnosis of anxiety and depression disorders, mainly social phobia, separation anxiety, generalized anxiety disorder and depression. Children are among those whose mental health declined the most significantly during the health crisis, and according to studies in many countries, there has been an increase in anxiety and depression symptoms and behavioural disorders in children, and a decrease in their attention skills as well as in the quantity and quality of their sleep.
The accumulation of sources of stress within families may have contributed to an increased risk of mental health problems in young children during the pandemic, especially financial stress, difficulty in accessing mental health resources and social isolation.
Based on the latest available data (2017), 27.7% of children entering kindergarten are vulnerable in at least one domain of development, and the proportion is substantially higher among those living in households considered to be low-income.
In 2016-2017, 4,888 children enrolled in 5-year-old kindergarten in the public system were living with disabilities or adjustment difficulties, accounting for 5.8% of total enrolment. In 2019-2020, 4,877 children between the ages of 1 and 5 had received a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and 2,708 children in the same age group had received a diagnosis of attention deficit disorder with or without hyperactivity (ADHD).
There is good news on the health of newborns. For example, Quebec’s stillbirth rate (7 deaths for every 1,000 births) is well below the 10/1000 target set by the World Health Organization, and studies show that the COVID-19 virus has little effect on newborns, and the risk of transmission between a pregnant mother and her newborn is low—between 1.5% et 5%.
Certain factors surrounding pregnancy and childbirth continue to raise concerns: the Cesarean rate increased progressively between 2002 and 2018, from 20.9% to 25.5%, above the ideal rate of 10 to 15% recommended by the WHO, and many mothers stop breastfeeding during the first few months, which may indicate barriers to breastfeeding.
Violence against women during the prenatal period is also worrying. According to 2018 data – pre-pandemic – 10.9% of mothers of kids between 6 months and 5 years were victims of intimate partner violence while pregnant, and there has been a substantial increase in domestic violence during the COVID-19 health crisis in Quebec.
Children's physical health presents some concerns. In 2019, almost all 1-year-olds (97%) had received all recommended vaccines for the first year of life, a significant increase over 2006 figures, and the risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is very low among children. Between 2016 and 2019 however, 40% of children between 3 and 5 did not comply with physical activity directives and slightly over half (52%) exceeded recommended screen times.
Loss of employment resulting from the pandemic has harmed many families who have had to turn to food banks for assistance. Studies observed a decline in the quality of children's diets, especially in low-income households, while some favourable changes have been noted in more privileged families, including an increase in the average time spent cooking.
In 2020, less than one-quarter of children between the ages of 0 and 5 (24.2%) had their teeth examined by a dentist under the Quebec health insurance program, compared to 30.6% in 2016.
