The Greek word “όxi” (pronounced as όh-hee) translates to no in English. It’s a simple word but one with great power and significance to people of Hellenic descent worldwide. So much so that it is celebrated annually with its own day of commemoration.
For Greeks, the significance of oxi is similar to what Churchill’s “Never Surrender” represents to Britain, Canada and the Commonwealth. It is an opposition to the dark forces of fascism and Nazism that engulfed the world in 1939. Forces that were driven back by Greece, Canada and the Allies.
The significance of oxi dates to 1940. Hitler and Mussolini’s Axis forces had been toppling Europe one country at a time and Mussolini’s Italian troops demanded access to Greece. In the early morning hours of October 28, 1940, word was sent to the residence of Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas, demanding surrender. Metaxas’s response? Oxi! No!
Greece’s fateful defiance inspired a resistance that fiercely fought occupying forces at a great cost. In the end, Greece would see hundreds of thousands of deaths from war, starvation and the deportation of 90% of Greece’s Jewish population to death camps.
But against all odds, this sacrifice led to the defeat of the Italian forces, changing the course of the Second World War and modern history as we know it. Had Italian troops conquered Greece, the German invasion of Russia would not have stalled, likely resulting in a far different outcome.
The bitter winter of 1941-42 stopped the Germans short of a victory in Russia, marking a turning point for the war in Europe and the beginning of the end for the Nazi regime. This pivotal moment in history is said to have prompted Winston Churchill to state “Hence we will not say that Greeks fight like heroes, but that heroes fight like Greeks.”
Metaxas did not say “oxi” that day to be a hero. He said no because of another Greek word; Philotimo. It is a word that doesn’t have a direct English translation but embodies the principles of sacrifice and caring for your fellow man and standing for principles.
Over the past 18 months, the world has fought a very different kind of enemy – a global pandemic. But together, we have responded with philotimo. Our global solidarity has shown once again that there is more that binds us together than that which tears us apart.
Even as we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel that is COVID-19, we have embraced philotimo, continuing to put the health and safety of our communities above all else while making the personal sacrifices that protect our most vulnerable.
The world we live in today is quite different than that of 1940. But in many ways, it is very much the same. Once again, we see a rise in the sinister forces that nearly destroyed freedom and democracy over 80 years ago. The devaluation of facts and truth, the erosion of democratic institutions, and the rise of autocracy, hate and tyranny in varying degrees throughout the world - even among democracies.
We continue to face global challenges that necessitate a coordinated global response. These are challenges that require Canadian leadership both here at home and on the world stage.
Just as our Greek ancestors said oxi to the invading Italian troops and the Nazi regime, so too must we stand against the rise of authoritarianism and human rights abuses around the world.
We must all renew our commitment to the meaning of Oxi. We must commit to upholding our democratic values, the rule of law, civility, truth, justice and human rights. We must show our philotimo.
Much like Prime Minister Metaxas, and the heroes who fought like Greeks during the Second World War, we cannot quit, even when it appears the odds are stacked against us. Only together can we move forward to address the challenges that will define our generation.
Big Brother contorting the definition of "philotimo" to align with communism is peak irony. "Self-sacrifice" defines the actions of essential workers and medical staff during the height of the pandemic, not those of a population coerced and manipulated into medical intervention. "It is the State which educates its citizens in civic virtue, gives them a consciousness of their mission and welds them into unity." -Benito Mussolini
