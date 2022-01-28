The folly of religious division underscores the need for greater understanding. It took a pandemic to highlight the irony of preventing people from fully participating in society based on their religious practice.Think about it.
A few years ago, Muslim women who covered their faces with a niqab, representing a tiny minority of community members, were told by Quebec politicians they couldn’t receive public services while wearing it. Now, donning face coverings while receiving public services has become the norm and it is truly the least of our worries.
We have also been repeatedly told that people wearing religious clothing, including the Jewish kippa, Sikh turban, or Muslim hijab couldn’t hold positions of public authority, whether as teachers, lawyers, police officers; the list goes on.
And yet, in an emergency as the one we are facing with the Omicron variant, the Legault government has said that Bill 21 will not apply to parents who volunteer to help fill vacant classrooms where educators become ill and have to stay away. In other words, we need to pull together.
The lesson here is clear: all of us, regardless of religious background, have much to contribute to society and it’s sadly taking a pandemic for people to realize that laws that prevent some people from doing so harm the collective good.
It is perhaps this slow realization that accounts for a recent dip in support for Bill 21 in the province. A new poll for the Association for Canadian Studies found that just over half of Quebecers support banning religious symbols worn by public school teachers, a drop from 64 percent support reported last fall.
The drop is being attributed to the case of Fatemah Anvari, the Chelsea educator who lost her position as a third-grade teacher on account of her headscarf. As people are seeing the full extent of the law and its impact on young children whose school boards face teacher shortages, hearts are changing.
Education has always been key to addressing misconceptions and misunderstandings about those who are perceived as being ‘the Other’. Muslims and other religious and ethnic minorities have faced this in Quebec and across Canada. The consequences of permitting people to hold negative views of minority communities range from what some may consider mild differentiation in treatment, to discrimination in employment, housing and health, to outright harassment and violence. Five years ago, negative views led a young man to enter the Quebec City Mosque and kill six men in cold blood while injuring many others.
It isn’t enough to condemn such violence - which Quebecers did in significant and heart-warming numbers. What must follow is a commitment towards learning about how we got here.
The fourth edition of Muslim Awareness Week offers the opportunity for folks of a variety of backgrounds and experiences to become better acquainted with Canadian and Quebec Muslims. To mark the anniversary of the Quebec Mosque Massacre on January 29, this year a national day of commemoration for the first time, online events with participation from residents of a variety of cities and towns in the province will be broadcast between January 25 to January 31. The theme, “Bridging the Gap Against Islamophobia”, aims to ensure our communities are recognized for their richness and diversity, shattering the stereotypes and myths that have been promoted throughout various narratives that often typecast us as a group to fear when this couldn’t be further from the truth.
Twenty-five online events featuring experts representing academia, social justice, the arts, media, politics, and other professional sectors, will present interactive workshops and participate in lively conversations that provide visibility to communities which have been dehumanized and vilified for far too long. Our friends and allies will also be joining us throughout the programming to show how our communities are fully integrated, working hand in hand with others to advance a Quebec that is inclusive, safe and successful.
It’s our turn at the microphone to showcase to fellow Quebecers who we truly are - without filters and without intermediaries to impose their limited and dim views on us. We are proud to be a part of this province and country and proud to contribute to its prosperity through times of crisis, such as the one we’re in, and during good times as well.
The future is bright when we come together. Le Québec chez nous aussi.
Ehab Lotayef is the past president of Muslim Awareness Week
Samira Laouni is the current president of Muslim Awareness Week
