Some years ago, I worked with a man who had moved here from Ireland and got himself a job as a reporter. He wanted to get to know Montreal, and he felt that there is no better way to get to know a community than through its news and journalism. The job required him to ask questions of Montreal’s newsmakers and leaders and get the answers which Montrealers needed to know. He took it as his responsibility to find out what needed to be found out, and to bring that information to the people.
A community newspaper like The Suburban develops a certain closeness with the community it serves. One of its jobs is to galvanize – as The Suburban’s editorials have certainly done since founder Sophie Wollock first sat down at her typewriter – but also to inform. Whatever side of an issue readers choose, that must be an informed choice. It is the responsibility of the reporters, journalists, writers, and editors of a community newspaper to ensure a reliable source of information.
That ideal must start in the young; as we teach our kids history, we must also introduce them to journalism as a chronicle of our living and evolving history. Many of the events we write about, and that you read about in these pages, may eventually make it into the history books. Indeed, many historians read old editions of newspapers to learn what had been happening in whatever place and time they are studying. Our place and time is here and now. And our here and now will one day be there and then. As writers and readers of community news, we keep track of it so that we are not condemned to repeat it.
