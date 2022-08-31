There was a modest round of anti-Israel demonstrations in Montreal recently. Ignored by the media, it passed almost unnoticed on social media. Ostensibly pro-Palestinian marchers sang slogans they hardly understand. People at adjacent coffee shops barely looked up from their coffee.
The gap between radical elements and reality on the ground has never been wider. If they cared about Palestinians they would condemn the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (and Hamas), an organization generating nothing but misery for Palestinians living under the fascist jackboot of PIJ oppression (and Hamas’ even more so).
Meantime in “reality-land” Jews and Arabs are building bridges across the Middle East and forging partnerships. We’re dismantling obstacles, admittedly slowly, as we build a common future. A peace treaty with Egypt. A peace treaty with Jordan. Then, as if out of the blue (it wasn’t) peace and partnership with the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Sudan and Bahrain. By now we all understand more is coming.
I first visited the UAE in 1995 and started working towards building ties. In 2004 I joined Israel’s foreign ministry. Together with another Israeli diplomat, I had the privilege to be Israel’s first diplomat sent to the UAE to open the conversation and build the initial infrastructure of today’s strategic partnership.
I lived in Dubai for three years and saw events from up close. Building friendship takes time and goodwill on both sides. Anyone who thinks conflict resolution is easy or quick has no idea what conflict is.
Those who think the pursuit of conflict advances reconciliation, even a small anti-Israel demonstration in Montreal or an anti-Israel resolution at a university, is either duplicitous and actually wants conflict or is a fool.
Conflict resolution requires a win-win equation. I love sport, but in sport someone has to lose. Business is the opposite. Business done correctly requires all parties to win. Business relations bring mutual benefits, which in turn generate mutual interests and builds friendship.
Were the anti-Israel crowd to care about Palestinians they would encourage business between Israelis and Palestinians. This is how bridges are built. But they don’t and they won’t. The opposite is true. What they want is to reduce business ties because what they really enjoy is the pursuit of conflict.
It will take more time. We worked on building partnership with the UAE for 25 years. The day will come when many of the anti-Israel crowd will realize they were mistaken to invest their passion on the wrong side of history.
There remain difficult challenges: Securing ties with bitter opponents like Lebanon and Syria (not to mention the global threat of Iran). Crafting a relationship with the Palestinians will happen too. Our ambition isn’t limited to Israel’s immediate neighbourhood. We’ll nurture ties with Algeria, Indonesia and beyond.
Others can pursue conflict. We’re building bridges. Across the Middle East and everywhere. Here too, in Quebec, because that’s how we build a better world.
Paul Hirschson is the Consul General of Israel, based in Montreal. He can be followed on twitter: @paulhirschson
