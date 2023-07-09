Spring 1943: the war in Europe and beyond rages on.
After suffering a major setback at the hands of the Allied forces in northern Africa, the Axis forces would soon have to face another coordinated and well-executed attack in Italy that would help open the Mediterranean Sea to Allied shipping and force Germany to spread its troops on various fronts and weaken its operations.
On July 10th, 1943, the Allied forces landed on the island of Sicily, near the southern tip of Italy, where Canadians played an active and decisive role in this joint military effort under the codename “Operation Husky.”
For 38 grueling and intense days, some 25,000 Canadian soldiers participated in the Sicilian Campaign which many consider to be a crucial turning point in the war that led to the Allied invasion of Italy later that September and the eventual demise of Italy’s Fascist dictator, Benito Mussolini.
It was an impressive joint military effort by the Allied forces and one of the largest seaborne operations in military history with nearly 3,000 Allied ships in action. During the campaign, 1,664 Canadians soldiers were wounded, 84 individuals were deemed prisoners of war, and 562 paid the ultimate price.
It is important that we never lose sight of the significant contribution of the Sicilian Campaign to the eventual conclusion of the Second World War in 1945 which is why, in honour of their sacrifice, and the courage of all those who served in Operation Husky, I will be travelling to Sicily next month to participate in the Walk for Remembrance and Peace.
2023 marks the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Sicily. For the occasion, a 325-km walk will commemorate those who fought and died during the summer of 1943. I will be on the inaugural walk on a newly mapped permanent path, one that winds through the 23 towns, from Pachino to Adrano, which were liberated by the 1st Canadian Infantry Division and the 1st Canadian Tank Brigade.
This path was built entirely by civilian volunteers in Canada and Sicily who, like me, are eternally grateful to the brave men and women who fought for peace in Italy all those years ago.
Communities throughout Sicily have embraced the Walk and what it represents for them. Indeed, the interest and engagement from all the towns, dozens of high schools and, most importantly, the Italian Military has been a source of inspiration to the organizing committee and all the volunteers who are committed to commemorating Operation Husky.
It will be an honour to accompany this group of civilians and veterans on a journey that I am calling the “Canadian Camino”, as we celebrate this important event in our Canadian military history and honour the sacrifice of all those who died fighting for peace.
Indeed, the Walk serves as a humbling reminder of just how precious peace is, and the importance of ensuring that peace prevails, endures, and spreads across the globe. We often take for granted that we live in a society where peace, justice and freedom coexist and are the bedrock of our democracy. Those ideals are fragile and worth defending.
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and in other parts of the world, although far from our shores, allows us to reflect on how fortunate and blessed we are to live in Canada.
The Walk for Remembrance and Peace, which has been many years in the making, is also an opportunity for citizens of Canada and Italy to honour our fallen heroes, to take stock of our blessings, and to look towards the future. This weeks-long expedition is yet another example of the strong bonds that unite our two great nations and that reinvigorates our relationship. I hope you will follow us online next month as we embark on this journey of remembrance and honour Operation Husky and all those who paid the ultimate price for peace.
The Honourable Tony Loffreda is an
Independent Canadian Senator (Québec)
