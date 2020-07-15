The Suburban: Can you tell us a bit about your background and your connection to Montreal?
Erin O’Toole: Well I was born in Montreal. My Mom went to Sir George Williams before it became Concordia and my Dad worked at a GM plant in Sainte-Thérèse before he was transferred to Oshawa. I went into the Armed Forces for 12 years, learned French at RMC and served as a helicopter navigator carrying out search and rescue missions over the North Atlantic. After that I worked in the private sector as a lawyer at Stikeman Elliott and Heenan Blaikie as well as at Procter & Gamble. I was elected in 2012 in the riding of Durham in the GTA, served as Veterans Affairs Minister under Stephen Harper and most recently served as Foreign Affairs Critic.
TS: Most Canadians seem to support the Trudeau government’s handling of COVID-19. Would you have handled it differently?
ET: To begin with, we should have closed the borders much sooner and made quarantine mandatory for anyone returning to Canada as I called for several weeks before the government finally acted. And when it comes to the economy, we have to look at the results. Trudeau’s recovery program was the most expensive in the G-7 and left us with the highest unemployment rate in the G-7. Instead of creating the CERB, which was badly managed and discouraged people from returning to work, I would have extended EI and provided more aid to small businesses so that we could keep them running. We would have had a deficit of much less than $343 billion and preserved the jobs for when the pandemic passed. I also think we need to revisit the way things are done in our nursing homes and CHSLDs. I was one of the first to call for our armed forces to be sent in in support of frontline healthcare workers. And while we need to work with the provinces to improve care, I would also introduce criminal penalties for cases of elder abuse and negligence. Situations like the Herron CHSLD in Dorval should never be allowed to happen again.
TS: What distinguishes you from your main opponent for the Conservative leadership, Peter MacKay?
ET: While I have a lot of respect for Peter, our backgrounds are very different. I’m not a career politician. I served our country in uniform and then worked in the private sector before going into politics, so I bring a different set of experiences to the table. I also won and hold a seat in the GTA which puts me in a better position to win there and take on Justin Trudeau when Parliament reconvenes in the Fall. Finally, I consider myself more in the tradition of Stephen Harper and Jason Kenney. I’m the only candidate running to put forward a detailed platform for Canada and a specific platform for Québec. And I’ve been more consistent on the issues that matter to Conservatives including taxes, cutting corporate welfare, fairness for legal firearms owners and standing up for our friend and ally Israel. As foreign affairs critic I was proud to co-sponsor the 2018 motion from Mount-Royal Conservatives to amend our national policy document to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move our Canadian embassy there. Unlike my opponent, my position on this issue has not wavered.
TS: What do you say to the people who argue that the Conservative Party can never win over young millennial voters without a plan for the environment?
ET: As a Party we have to put forward a better and more credible plan for the environment than we did in the last election campaign, one that includes regulating heavy emitters, investing in new technologies and transitioning to cleaner sources of energy like nuclear and natural gas. But let me also be very clear; I will scrap Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax, which hurts consumers and small businesses while having no real effect on emissions. I will also support pipelines like LNG Québec which produce fewer emissions while transporting our oil and gas than rail or tankers and allow us to benefit from Canadian energy sources which will always be cleaner than what we import from countries like Saudi Arabia.
TS: Your Party has had a lot of difficulty making inroads in Quebec and Montreal specifically. How could you do any better?
ET: I think we need to start by communicating our message better and being more present on the ground. I’m the only leadership candidate running with a specific platform for Quebec, the only candidate to have done multiple media interviews in French and English all over Quebec, as well as the only candidate who has promised to open an office for our Party in the province. I also understand that Montreal is different and our messaging as a party needs to reflect that.
