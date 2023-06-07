Honourable senators, I rise today to speak to Bill C-13, An Act to amend the Official Languages Act, to enact the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and to make related amendments to other Acts. As a lifelong resident of Montreal whose third language is French, I felt personally compelled to say a few words on this bill.
First and foremost, I want to make sure there’s no doubt in people’s minds. I’m very proud to be a Quebecer, proud to speak French, proud to live in a province where French is the common language of the people and the official language. Most of all, I’m proud and honoured to represent Quebec in the Senate. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been born and raised, to have been educated, to have had a career and to have raised a family in Quebec. I’m very grateful for that.
I want my message to be clear: I think protecting and promoting French in Quebec and across Canada is essential. The fact is, francophones are a minority in Canada, and we must do everything in our power to ensure the vitality of the French language.
My comments today have nothing to do with the need to better protect French language rights. On the contrary, I support and endorse the objectives of Bill C-13 and the gains it will provide to francophones as soon as it is passed. Rather, I rise to defend another language minority in the country, the one we often forget, the anglophone minority in Quebec.
We all saw what happened in the other place a few weeks ago when the entire House voted in favour of Bill C-13 with one exception: Anthony Housefather, the Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, my neighbouring riding, who in good conscious voted against the bill.
Bill C-13 is a very important bill that will change linguistic rights in Canada. Amendments to the Official Languages Act are long overdue, and I congratulate the Senate’s Official Languages Committee for the comprehensive study it conducted on it a few years ago. I know that the study was very well received across the country.
My remarks today will focus exclusively on the inclusion of Quebec’s Charter of the French language in Bill C-13. Along with many in my community, I am concerned that the bill includes three references to the Charter. I am also a little disheartened that the bill is almost silent on English rights in Quebec, which begs the question: Has the government given up on a fully bilingual country?
I think most of us are quite familiar with the amendments made to the Charter of the French language with the passage of Bill 96 last June at the National Assembly of Quebec. English‑speaking minorities in Quebec felt targeted, and in some ways personally attacked, when the provincial government introduced and adopted that bill which pre-emptively used the “notwithstanding” clause — section 33 — of our Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Forty years ago, the late Morris Manning, a legal authority in Canada, was also uneasy about the inclusion of the “notwithstanding” clause in our Charter. He said:
If our freedom of conscience and religion can be taken away by a law which operates notwithstanding the Charter, if our rights to life and liberty can be taken not in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice, what freedom do we have?
Mr. Manning was onto something. In my assessment, the intention behind the pre-emptive use of the clause is to avoid any challenge by those who would argue that Bill 96 is discriminatory or contrary to the Charter of Rights. As Mr. Housefather explained, this basically deprives Quebecers of their rights to go to court if their Charter rights are violated and to have the court order a remedy. In my humble opinion, if a government pre-emptively uses the clause, they know there is a potential for court challenges.
I understand that section 33 is part of our Charter, and governments have the right to use the “notwithstanding” clause, but I strongly believe using it should be as a last resort. Some of our colleagues in the other place agree. The Attorney General of Canada is not favourable to the pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause either. Last fall, when the Ontario government used the clause in a labour dispute, he clearly stated that section 33 of the Charter was meant to be a last word for a legislature, not a first word. He explained that using it pre‑emptively is exceedingly problematic and “completely eviscerates judicial scrutiny.”
His colleague the labour minister also thought the use of the clause on workers was used in a “cavalier manner” and was “an affront to democracy,” as it was only meant to be used “in the most extreme circumstances.” And yet, for whatever reason, the Government of Quebec, using section 33 in Bill 96, did not attract the same level of criticism. Why?
I think it’s wrong — or, at the very least, rare and confusing — for a federal law to include a reference to a provincial law that uses the “notwithstanding” clause. I’m not a lawyer, so I can’t speak to the constitutionality of this inclusion. However, I am a legislator — like all of us here in this chamber — and I’m afraid the Liberal government may be establishing a troubling precedent and may be leading us down a slippery slope.
As Marc Garneau, who recently stepped down as my MP, reasoned, to incorporate a provincial law into a federal law “. . . is not logical, and it does not make for clarity.”
So far, I have heard no convincing argument as to why the references need to be included in the bill. On the contrary, to avoid any misunderstanding, to ensure clarity and logic and to reduce judicial confusion and complications, it might make more sense to remove the references altogether, which in no way would detract from the bill’s central objectives, even though some advance that their inclusion is completely inoffensive from a judicial point of view.
I remain steadfast in my belief that these references do nothing to promote the rights and freedoms of French-speaking Canadians, either in Quebec or elsewhere. It only harms the largest linguistic minority in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.