As you were sipping your morning coffee on August 15th, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited his new Governor General, Mary Simon, and dissolved Parliament, resulting in a federal election to be held on September 20th. You are unlikely to show any interest in the goings-on until after Labour Day, which would suit the government just fine. This election will end as a two-week sprint with limited public events, constrained in-person campaigning by candidates and a lot of digital marketing targeting slivers of voters in strategic ridings.
What will the ballot question be? According to recent polling by Léger Marketing, the economic recovery was foremost in voter’s minds, more so than the pandemic, environmental policy, national childcare or reconciliation with First Nations, issues where the government has staked its reputation over its two mandates. That polling was conducted before the recent uptick in COVID cases, the talk of vaccine passports and new requirements being imposed on government and health care workers for mandatory vaccination. Trudeau wants an election to validate his government’s performance on managing the pandemic and a majority government to pass legislation unfettered by negotiations with the minority parties in the House of Commons. What he may get is a parliament that looks much like the one he just dissolved, as Canadians have expressed a lack of enthusiasm for what they see as an unnecessary election, based on opportunism. The most recent Nanos poll has shown a five-point decline in Liberal popularity in favour of the Conservatives, indicating that a Liberal majority is elusive at best.
Canadians have discovered that minority parliaments work well, and an increasing number of them like the negotiations required to pass legislation and the checks on the exercise of excessive power that implies. Harper governed effectively between 2006 and 2011 with two minority parliaments. Trudeau has managed to pass his agenda, including a budget with $143 billion in new stimulative spending with the support of the NDP. His claims that the Conservatives are obstructing parliament are at odds with the reality of what he has achieved. The government is confusing the opposition’s right, and responsibility, to oppose the government with obstruction – it’s not the same thing, and that is how a parliamentary democracy works. This is the government that wanted to pass legislation which would have allowed them to adopt money bills for two years without the scrutiny of the House, so we should not be surprised that creating coalitions is considered a bother.
All the political parties have problems heading into this election. The Conservatives with O’Toole have a personable, but untested new leader with only 11% of Canadians saying he would make the best PM, according to Léger. There is also an internal rift between social progressives and conservatives within the caucus and membership, largely split along an east/west divide. The NDP score high points with Singh, but all their best ideas have been picked up by the Liberals, and some of their crazier notions, like a massive wealth or corporate surtax, are going to scare off less adventurous progressive voters concerned about sustaining the recovery. The Greens are engaged in a cloaked civil war with their leader, having just failed to dump her a year after her selection. The Bloc in Quebec cannot count on the resources of the PQ to help then grow, since the PQ has no resources to speak of. Yves-François Blanchet is a capable leader and communicator, but there is no burning nationalist question for the BQ to defend in Ottawa right now. The CAQ is doing a great job of covering all the language and cultural issues with Bill 21 on religious symbols and Bill 96 for the language law revamp. Maxime Bernier and his People’s Party is just an oddity and a distraction for the disaffected libertarian right-wingers.
I think that Liberal fortunes will be largely dependant on the path of the 4th wave of the COVID pandemic. If caseloads can be kept under control, hospitals do not get overwhelmed and partial lockdowns are not reimposed, then the Liberals can campaign on a successful reopening and build a broad electoral coalition to win more seats. If the opposite happens, Canadians will decide that this election was an opportunistic, unnecessary exercise that placed Canadians at risk and wasted $500 million in expenses. The Liberals would be punished, but it is too early to figure out who will receive the support of those disaffected voters. In the meantime, we are strolling out of the starting gates with few attentive spectators in the stands.
