On its own, the 3200 rockets hurled by Hamas at Israeli civilians over the past week would be reason enough for revulsion. But when I see posts and statements by organizations — including ones by CIJA — that draw an equivalency between the actions of Hamas and Israel, it is time for fury.
Statements such as “Canadians are heartbroken to see the death and destruction on both sides” of course reflect our collective conscience. But issued without context and without clearly and candidly setting out Hamas’ culpability, those words constitute an abandonment of fidelity to what is true and draw an equivalency between a sister democracy and a terrorist organization that is repugnant. There is no equivalency! Equivalency constitutes a discount on Israeli and Jewish blood. And that discount must end.
The punishment that Hamas has meted out on Israel warrants a far greater retaliatory response than Israel has exercised. The Middle East’s only democracy should be praised for its restraint. Most in the West refuse to comprehend the depth of evil Hamas represents. French liberal philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy said it best on national television on Friday.
“Yes, Hamas is a Nazi organization,” he said. “A child of the Muslim Brotherhood that was created at the end of the 1920s, with a political and ideological doctrine that was the same as that of the first National Socialists. Hamas has adopted that doctrine even as Egypt itself — it’s place of birth — made the Brotherhood illegal.”
This is not a struggle by Gazans for anything. It is the perpetuation of the criminal gang of Hamas’ stranglehold on Gazans. By violence, against Israel and its own population it perpetuates its own power through terror. Some 15 years ago when Israel pulled out of Gaza — land which under international law it had a right to hold having acquired it in a war of self-defence against Egyptian aggression in 1967 — Hamas’ first acts were wanton destruction and murder.
In the election that was held in Gaza, Hamas operatives assassinated some 1200 of its Fatah opponents. Fatah is the party of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Hamas seized power through murder. It then proceeded — within a month — to destroy the entire infrastructure that Israel had built and left in place.Hospital, schools, waterworks even the massive infrastructure of greenhouses for the world-class floral industry Israel had established and given to the Gazans. Hamas wanted its own people to live in misery perpetuating hate. Even today, has anyone bothered to question why Hamas leaders spend tens of millions on rockets instead of improving the lives of Gazans while they — the leaders — live in luxury in places like Qatar?
If the pages of this newspaper are the last place, and even the only place, where one truth will be stated clearly and candidly then we must do so. There is no collective equivalency between the societies that are now engaged in battle.Any nation, but particularly Israel, has a duty to protect its citizens from wanton aggression. Aggression that Hamas has consistently perpetrated through rocket attacks, terror tunnels, kidnappings and suicide bombings. While Hamas denies the first Holocaust it’s goal is to create a second one. The destruction of the Jews of Israel is the first article of its Charter. Hamas’ war chants of “A free Palestine from the river (the Jordan) to the sea” means no Israel. And its other one of “Khaybar Khaybar, Ya Yahoud” (Death, death is coming to you Jews) heard this weekend in Montreal, means no Jews.
Hamas’ commitment to death and destruction is on the record. Even as Israel supplies countless medical and human aid to Gaza on a daily basis. And even in the Palestinian Authority, when was the last time that it ever acted with any vigour against the groups perpetrating countless acts of murder against Israelis? However, so many opinion makers cheapen the murders of Israelis by condemning both sides and equating fatalities on a societal level.
Yet where are their voices of condemnation when Hamas uses their own people as shield and sacrifice thousands of times when it launches its rockets from schools and private homes? And for that matter, where are their voices condemning the attacks on Jews in Toronto and Montreal this past week by Hamas sympathizers?
There is no case for societal moral equivalency here and this must be stated again and again. There can be no equivalency to Hamas and Islamic Jihad and the other groups operating in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority, that have launched tens of thousands of rocket and suicide terror attacks against Israel over the years. There can be no equivalency with Hamas’ former Politburo head Khaled Meshaal’s constant repetition and enforced policy that “every Israeli civilian is a legitimate target for killing.”
Those who draw collective equivalency have taken moral relativism to a debased extreme. And condemnation of it matters. It matters because the world excuses deranged single acts. And the rule by terror of Hamas must not be allowed to profit from it. Not in individual murders. Not in the murders of over a thousand Fatah opponents. Not in the terror it imposes on its own people. And not in the hundreds of successful and unsuccessful terrorist strikes it has launched against the people of Israel.
The argument of equivalency is exactly the cover Hamas wants. It cannot be allowed to stand unanswered. The world has written many nice-sounding verbal cheques on its bank of moral credit to the Jewish people. And they have all come back NSF.
