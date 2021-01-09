Good riddance, 2020, we will not miss you. Those expecting January 1, 2021 to usher in a great liberation will be sorely disappointed, given that social distancing rules, masks and various other sanitary measures will be with us for at least six months. We all want things to go back to normal, but what exactly is the new normal on social, economic, and political fronts? Here are some salient points to consider as we welcome the new year.
On the social front, casual handshakes between strangers at business meetings, conferences or even party gatherings are likely gone for the foreseeable future. It will not be unacceptable or rude to refuse to offer a handshake nor to not accept one. Everyone will understand – though elbow and fist bumps are likely to be used as replacements among younger people. Yes, you will hug each other again, but you will not be so quick to invade the personal space or touch those who you hardly know.
Going to work with the common cold (or worse, something undiagnosed) will no longer be seen as dedication to the employer – it will be considered a health and moral hazard to be avoided and there will likely be permanent human resource policies enforcing absence while ill to replace the COVID rules created to deal with the 2020 crisis. If you have coughed in public since March 2020 and watched everyone around you recoil in fear, you can expect that attitude to remain in place for years to come. As well, certain cultures where the notion of personal space was very limited are going to undergo permanent change. You will never stand in line so close to each other ever again. On the social side, the new rules of caution and distancing will prevail.
In economics I am not convinced that the classic rules regarding debt, deficits and monetary theory are defunct. Since the Great Recession of 2009 we have been living with the new school of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). In a nutshell it means that governments can issue billions in new debt and central banks can flood the markets with liquidity and these policies will not result in rampant inflation, currency debasement or, ultimately, a run on all the debt that was issued. MMT proponents argue that “this time is different.” Every other time we have heard that line in economic history, it never was. The inflation in assets like stock market valuations and housing prices reflect the excess cash in the system and eventually these valuations will return to historic means and destroy the wealth of those who piled in at the last moment. The decline in the value of the US Dollar against a basket of international currencies is prescient since the greatest amount of all this new debt was issued in USD. The decline in the Dollar is being tempered by its status as the world’s reserve currency, but that status is a 20th century legacy, and it would be foolish to imagine that its primacy is enshrined in the 21st. In this case, the old rules of monetarist economics will come back to hurt all these governments who believed the new thinkers and there will have be painful retrenchment in spending, coupled with higher interest rates in the years to come.
In politics, with Trump leaving office, can we expect a return to some degree of normal discourse and international cooperation between nations? Trump will have a long legacy – in US domestic policy, the divisions he sowed between urban and rural, red vs. blue state and those who believe in science and those who treat it with disdain will endure for some time. President-elect Joe Biden has put together a progressive, professional slightly left-of-center list of administration appointees but there is no guarantee that they will be able to enact their agenda if one of the two Georgia Senate seat runoff elections results in a Republican win, keeping the US Senate in Republican control. Biden may provide more dependable leadership, but he will not be able to re-establish the centrist order that governed American politics for most of the post-WWII era. Trump is not going anywhere; he has raised over $200 million for his post-presidential political activities; he will tweet every day and continue to influence the direction of the Republican party. Trump’s new rules of political engagement will endure in 2021.
Prime Minister Trudeau made an interesting comment about deficits as part of an interview with the CBC’s Rosemary Barton, indicating that federal budgets will return to balance in time. While we do not know what the timeframe is, this is the influence of Michael Sabia, recently installed as Deputy Finance Minister. In this case, there is recognition that the old rules of sane fiscal management have retrieved a toehold in Ottawa after several years of unnecessary deficits pre-COVID and now unprecedented deficit spending to support the Canadian economy and consumers during the pandemic.
We hope for deconfinement in 2021 but our personal and professional practices will never be the same. Social distancing, work from home, and online transactions are transformational trends that will create a new social and economic paradigm. Our economies will recover but not all those affected by the change will return to their previous levels of activity or prosperity. The rules we live by, whether new or old, will not all be of our choosing nor our liking, but we will adapt and persevere, as that is our nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.