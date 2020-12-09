The recent directives by Quebec’s Minister of Health entitled “Prioritization for access to adult intensive care in the extreme context of a pandemic” demonstrate how far away our government has strayed from the “Good Samaritan” model of aggressively caring for all people regardless of their medical condition.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in certain cities in Europe, hospitals were overwhelmed. There was a lack of ventilators and personal protective equipment. In Italy, people over sixty were denied access to life-saving ventilators. Triage systems were put into place to determine who would get intensive medical care and who would be refused based on age and health risk factors.
Here in Canada and in the United States, we were not faced with the same shortages. Despite this, the Minister of Health has now issued a directive that will limit access to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds when a “surcharge of capacity” of 200% is reached for ICU beds. These guidelines are based on the premise that there will be a scarcity of medical resources and “that team decisions” should have priority over “the consent of patients/doctors” in the decision of whether to “refuse or interrupt treatment” and who will get ICU beds.
In the past, patients who were the most ill and required the most care were admitted to the ICU. Under these guidelines, the sickest are blocked access to critical care beds and replaced by the healthiest. This goes against the classic medical ethic that the sickest require the most medical care. At one point in the protocol (Step 3) only those with a 70% or more chance of recovery are admitted to the ICU. The protocol also encourages abandoning those who are longer than 21 days on a ventilator and not showing clinical signs of improvement.
If this protocol had been invoked a few years ago, both my patient Sherley who was in her 40s and my father-in-law who was 70 would no longer be alive today and fully enjoying life. Both were on ventilators for three or more weeks. Their story is described in my book “Made to Live.”
Access to ICU beds is based on health risk factor assessment scoring. Seniors and disabled people generally score poorly because of fragility, age rating and activity capacity. Those with pre-existing lung or heart health conditions, and with cognitive and neurological impairment will score poorly and be more likely refused ICU access.
Furthermore, a protocol for ICU access for children and newborns is included in a separate set of directives. My daughter Jessica who was born with a severe cardiac abnormality, spent weeks in the neonatal care unit of the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Given the severity of her condition, she might not have made it into the neonatal ICU with this scoring system. After amazing medical care, she is now a thriving 11-year-old.
In contrast to these government directives based on a model of restricting care based on limited resources, there are models promoting maximizing healthcare by increasing health system capacity. The World Medical Association, which comprises over ten million physicians in 113 countries, has urged governments worldwide to ensure enough ICU beds to treat all patients “without comprising ethical conditions.”
The ethical debate raised during the COVID-19 pandemic clearly shows that we must develop a mindset of proactively caring for all people regardless of their age, health condition, socioeconomic status, or disability during pandemics, catastrophes, revolutions, or wars. We must provide all the necessary resources to save life, including ICU beds, because every life is valuable, and because we are made to live.
Dr. Paul Saba — the founder of Physicians for Social Justice- is a physician who has studied, trained, and worked in Canada and the United States, and internationally in underdeveloped countries. Author of “Made to Live” https://www.madetolive.com/ published by Word Alive Press, he describes a physician’s journey to save lives. Dr. Paul Saba presently practices in Montreal, Canada. paulsaba@madetolive.com
