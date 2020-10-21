The “de- scientification” and full “politicization” of Covid-19 is now complete. Like climate change (nee “global warning”) when the science doesn’t fit the narrative, obfuscate the science and the measurements and benchmarks. Temperatures weren’t rising (as predicted), the hundred-year time frame wasn’t scary enough so Armageddon was moved up to twelve years and renamed “climate change” as if it was ever static. Voila, the science changed to suit the preordained narrative without fear of challenge to any “expert” opinion.
Now, another set of “experts” (average people with specialized knowledge thrust into the Covid-19 limelight) having risen in administrative roles are now driving policy. “Flatten-the-curve, flatten-the-curve,” was heard throughout the land as lockdowns went into effect (masks would do nothing experts told us), as hospitalizations and ICU rates were given on an hourly basis along with the requisite daily news conferences, but the curve was “flattened.” Over the last six months incredible resources were thrown at the virus: knowledge, observations and therapies produced plunging death rates and hospitalizations, but like “global climate warming change”, political control (and distraction) requires that fear be paramount. New benchmarks and narratives were needed.
The implied narrative is now that the virus has to be eradicated before we can be given our lives back: to show us that politicians meant business, those previously scoffed-at masks were now required. Three months after the mask mandate we’re in our “second wave” and new lockdowns. What was the point? To keep up the alarmism, ICU utilization and hospitalization rates gave way to the misleading and obfuscating “case” statistics. “NEW COVID CASES” (given massive testing it would be expected while “world-wide” numbers were thrown in regularly) to further the “sky-is-falling” narrative. Mortality rates are plunging across all demographic groups. Yet this fact or any perspective such as the Swedish model (always cited as a socialist nirvana, but not its Covid strategy) — has experienced no worse medical results than any European country and far better than most. Sweden has saved their economy and more importantly their collective sanity and sense of control while our politicians “manufacture” panic and instill helplessness. It is all Covid-theatre.
To even suggest anything like that is heresy to the dictates of our “leaders”. Justification is by the usual excuse that it would have been much worse because political hindsight is always 20-20 and so conveniently un-verifiable. This playbook of never letting a good crisis go to waste is being seen at every level, and when we are told it’s NOT about politics IT REALLY IS ABOUT POLITICS.
At the local level we see the anti-car initiatives in the city justified by it, and at the national level the imminent banning of deadly plastic straws and cutlery that pose a “catastrophic” threat to the nation and our very existence is pressed forward while Covid “rages”. These distractions are more galling in a province where more deaths have occurred because politicians have chosen to continually ration health care and deny people the right to a family physician. Money is squandered everywhere but to provide the most basic of government services.
All opposition to these manufactured narratives must be stymied and to this end any dissent must be demonized: “climate denier” was created to further one narrative and now we see a new phrase added to our lexicon, “anti-maskers.” Both labels were coined to stifle and delegitimize debate and any public dissent against political dictates and marginalize anyone who might even try to challenge the next useless lockdown or other political measure. Politicians, “experts” and the media have no idea what they are doing but do not want anyone to think critically about it, ask questions and examine the broader implications but simply accept their pronouncements. Never was the phrase “the blind leading the blind” more apt. We should just be contented lemmings who will be led over the cliff and that is scarier than Covid will ever be.
