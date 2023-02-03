Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.